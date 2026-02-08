Sunday Shop: My February Shopping Cart

Welcome to the second edition of my Sunday Shop shopping cart series!
This is a look at my figurative basket for February—a mix of what I’m starting to use or have been testing (including some purchases and some editorial samples), what I have ordered and the pieces I’m still dreaming about. Consider this a peek into my real-time browsing history in its most unedited form.
I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more.
I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.
This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.
Cheers,
Morgan
Skincare/Haircare/Beauty
- Sealing in Moisture Mask 5-pack (TimeSavvy)
- Milky-Soft Face and Body Cleanser (Cocokind)
- Fairy Blaster Dry Texturizing Spray (Dae Hair)
- Aura Hair + Body Mist (Emi Jay)
- Night Rejuvenation - Serum N°08 (Codage)
- Lash Latex Mascara (YSL Beauty)
Fitness
- THERUN Walking Pad (Amazon)
- Seamless Pilates Wrap Top (BetterMe Store)
- EMPOWER Weighted Walking Vest for Women with Reflective Strips – Fixed 8lbs (Amazon)
Food/Beverage
- Aonic Fuel Clean Complete 32g Protein Shake (Aonic)
- Organic Protein™ Plant Based Protein Powder - Creamy Chocolate Fudge (Orgain)
- French Vanilla Almond Creamer (Califa Farms)
- Peppermint Herbal (Harney & Sons Fine Teas)
- Nightcap (Alice)
- Florastor® Balanced Benefits Digest + Metabolic Support Probiotic Gummies (Florastor)
Clothing/Accessories/Shoes
- Camella Dark Plum Floral Mesh Maxi Skirt (Lulus)
- Camella Dark Plum Floral Mesh Asymmetrical Top (Lulus)
- Classic White Mon Cheri Satin Two-Piece Pajama Set (Lulus/Show Me Your Mumu)
- Collection Fairfax Skirt in Studded Faux Leather (J.Crew)
- Quilted Velvet Vest (Banana Republic)
- Cosmo Pant in Luster Charmeuse (J.Crew)
- The Easy Shirt (Madewell)
- Bomber Jacket in Sherpa (Madewell)
- Wrap-Around Waist Wool Top (Mango)
- Laurine Cardigan - Sézane x Sea NY (Sézane)
- Classic Mini Lunara Boot (Women) (Nordstrom Rack/Ugg)
- 55mm Gradient Square Sunglasses (Nordstrom Rack/Isabel Marant)
- Tavian Top (Reformation)
- Darling Cami-Tap (Rya Collection)
Want to read more from Morgan Hines? Subscribe to her Substack "Getting Dressed for Dinner" and follow her on Instagram.