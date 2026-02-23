Skip to Content
News

The Pasta Queen Launches New Podcast with Rob LeDonne

Nadia Caterina Munno launches The Pasta Queen Podcast with co host Rob LeDonne, offering a closer look at her life, Italian food and more.

10:00 AM EST on February 23, 2026

Nadia Caterina Munno, known as The Pasta Queen, expands her brand with the launch of a new podcast.

The Pasta Queen is expanding her culinary universe.

Nadia Caterina Munno has officially launched The Pasta Queen Podcast, a new audio venture that offers listeners a more intimate look at the woman behind the viral pasta videos. Joining her as co-host is culture writer Rob LeDonne, whose bylines include Rolling Stone, Vogue, The Ankler, and we’re proud to add, Appetito Magazine. 

The show promises to go beyond recipes, diving into Munno’s perspective on life, relationships, family and business. “Hey guys! Get ready for me to bless your ears and your taste buds,” Munno says in the podcast’s introduction. “It’s a peek inside my personal universe! From my home to yours, it’s The Pasta Queen Podcast.”

Though it may feel as if she has long been a household name, Munno notes that this March marks just six years since The Pasta Queen’s inception. “We’ve been perfecting every day what I do to entertain the world,” she says. “And I’ve been a guest on many podcasts, but I’ve never had my own!”

LeDonne, who announced the collaboration on Instagram, said the latest episode was recorded on location from Italy, where they talk about first dates, his experience attending the Olympics and adventures in focaccia. “I am blessed by the Pasta Gods to finally shout from the rooftops that I’m The Pasta Queen’s co-host on her delicious new podcast,” he wrote. “It takes a peek into her world and the best thing on earth: Italian food! Nadia, you’re my missing ingredient.”

For now, the show centers on conversations between Munno and LeDonne, with future guest appearances still under consideration. Episodes are available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

