How to Use Summer Clams to Make Linguini alle Vongole

This dish is the ultimate summer pasta. The brininess of the clams, the heat from the chilies, and the freshness of the herbs are the perfect combination that you will want to enjoy all summer long. I personally love to use New Zealand cockles for this dish, but always buy the freshest clams available.
It is super important to soak the clams, changing the water multiple times throughout the soaking process. A great trick is to also add in a bit of semolina flour to the soaking water, as it helps the clams exude any remnants of sand.
You will also note that I don't use the juice of any lemons in this particular recipe. The reason is that I love to taste the purity of the sauce created by the briny clams and the splash of white wine. It is pure, clean, and you will finish every last drop with a spoon or a delicious piece of crunchy bread!