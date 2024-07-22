Skip to Content
Exclusive: Aeterna Promises Made in Italy Organic Haircare

9:00 AM EDT on July 22, 2024

Aeterna's haircare products in front of the sea.

Aeterna, which promises made-in-Italy organic haircare, officially launched Monday.

Founded by brothers Stefano and Guido Spacagna, Aeterna satisfies a dream the two shared while running their Spacagna Italian Hair Design, which the duo opened in Miami in 2018.

"After having our own salon in Miami for five years, we saw a deep need in the market for natural, high quality hair care products that are made in Italy, so we developed our own line,” the brothers say of Aeterna, which translates to “everlasting” or “eternal” in English.

The Spacagna brothers relocated to Miami from Italy after training and gaining experience in Italy and across Europe. In Miami, the pair offers what they designate an “authentic Italian hair experience.” Now, their haircare brand is the answer to not only their personal goal but also a struggle to find products that they found to match their standards for U.S.-based clientele. 

After 3 years of lab-based research, Aeterna has arrived, featuring three product lines that are meant for daily use.

The lines include:

  • AQUA: which is meant for rich hydration.
  • VITA: which is meant to provide vitality and rejuvenation.
  • ESSENZA: which is meant for essential serums that will “transform” one’s hair.

The hair care products are made with natural ingredients including aloe vera, ginseng extract, sweet almond seed oil, thyme, linseed oil, and others.

"It has always been a dream of ours to have our own brand, and Aeterna is something that we have been working on for many years,” the brothers say. “We grew up working in the industry in Italy and throughout Europe, so it means the world to us to now be able to bring the quality of Italian hair care to the United States for everyone to experience."

The products range in price from $30 to $40 and are meant to be salon-quality.

