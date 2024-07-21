Sunday Shop: Gina DeSantis, Madewell, Wildflower

I am shocked at how quickly summer is flying, though I suppose I shouldn’t be, since this year has seemingly sped by. Often in the summer I spend time traveling, but I’ve spent the last month mostly in the city — and it’s been really nice. There really is something special about a New York City summer.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Darted barrel-leg jean from Madewell.

Wearing: With barrel-leg jeans making waves this season, Madewell has come out with a style that fits the trend. The Darted Barrel-Leg Jean, which I tried in an off-white shade (Vintage Canvas), is uber-flattering. It settles at the waist and darts at the knee area — and super comfortable. I paired the jeans with a halter top to dinner in drip-inducing Manhattan summer heat and they were surprisingly comfortable despite the sweltering temperatures.

Gina DeSantis Ceramics Luna pasta bowls.

Using at home: I’ve upgraded my kitchenware to Gina DeSantis Ceramics, a move that actually led me to toss my long-loved Amazon-purchased set of blue dishware I once bought for my first studio apartment in Sutton Place. Gina DeSantis, the lead creator behind the brand, started her business in 2013 after nearly a decade and a half of working with clay. Her products are absolutely stunning. I’ve loved using her Luna Pasta Bowl and Luna Cafe Cups nearly daily since they arrived.

Klean Kanteen tumbler.

Drinking: Move over, Stanley. Klean Kanteen is making its mark on the big-hydration game. The brand’s 36 oz Rise Tumbler with Straw Lid is a new love of mine (and for transparency sake, I’ve never tried a Stanley, so don’t come for me - my intro to this section was just meant to be a pithy jest). Available in three colorways, the tumbler is the perfect workday partner in crime - I definitely have upped my water consumption since I started using it.

Inside Manhattan's new Wildflower.

Visiting: I stopped in at one of Manhattan’s newest sure-to-be hotspots last weekend and had the loveliest brunch with my mom. Wildflower, located in Chelsea just under The High Line, is utterly charming. While the restaurant’s interior is gorgeous, what makes this restaurant a standout option is its back patio, which elicits a secret garden feel. The New American restaurant has a delicious menu for brunch and I’m looking forward to checking it out for dinner in the future, too. While the food was great, the highlight for me was the cocktail menu, which is focused on botanically oriented gin-and-tonics.