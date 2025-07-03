Skip to Content
ai Pazzi to Open at JW Marriott Las Vegas This July

Chef Fabio Viviani brings ai Pazzi to JW Marriott Las Vegas this July, serving handmade pastas, seafood, and Italian cocktails.

11:00 AM EDT on July 3, 2025

Orecchiette pasta dish at ai Pazzi in a white bowl.

Handmade orecchiette with pork ragu and garlic chips at ai Pazzi.

Celebrity chef Fabio Viviani is bringing a fresh wave of Italian cuisine to Las Vegas with the upcoming opening of ai Pazzi this July. The new restaurant will anchor the recently renovated JW Marriott Las Vegas The Resort At Summerlin, combining Viviani’s signature style with timeless Italian dishes.

A Taste of Viviani’s Italy

Grilled octopus with vegetables at ai Pazzi
ai Pazzi’s grilled octopus served with roasted vegetables and lemon.

“Ai Pazzi is a celebration of everything I love about Italian food—bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and the joy of sharing a great meal with great company,” said Chef Fabio Viviani. “At ai Pazzi, we’ve created a space that’s both refined and welcoming, where every dish—from handmade pastas to indulgent desserts—is crafted with intention and passion. I can’t wait for guests to experience our unique take on classic Italian cuisine in one of the most exciting destinations in the country.”

The menu will feature handmade pastas like Short Rib Agnolotti with Taleggio crème and summer black truffle, as well as seafood highlights such as Maine Lobster Linguini and Mediterranean Branzino. Meat lovers can look forward to Bistecca alla Fiorentina, a 32-ounce porterhouse finished with roasted garlic and Tuscan olive oil.

More Than Dinner

Wagyu meatball topped with whipped ricotta and basil at ai Pazzi
Fabio’s Wagyu Meatball with whipped ricotta and grilled bread at ai Pazzi.

Guests can start their meal with small plates like Crostino with roasted mushrooms and black truffle prosciutto cotto or Fabio’s Wagyu Meatball topped with whipped ricotta. To end on a sweet note, ai Pazzi’s dessert offerings include tiramisu with espresso-soaked ladyfingers, lemon ricotta cake with champagne strawberries, and sticky toffee date pudding with vanilla bean gelato.

The restaurant’s bar program will focus on Italian spirits and creative cocktails. Highlights include Snap Outta It! made with Hendrix Gin, limoncello, and ginger syrup, and Montenegro Nights featuring bourbon, caramel syrup, and Amaro Montenegro garnished with toasted marshmallow.

Las Vegas Welcomes ai Pazzi

Interior dining room of ai Pazzi at JW Marriott Las Vegas
ai Pazzi’s sophisticated dining room at JW Marriott Las Vegas The Resort At Summerlin.

“ai Pazzi is a true reflection of the elevated experiences we strive to offer at JW Marriott Las Vegas The Resort At Summerlin,” said Michelle McHugh, Vice President and General Manager. “Chef Fabio’s passion for exceptional cuisine and memorable hospitality aligns seamlessly with our commitment to delivering remarkable guest experiences. We’re proud to introduce this exciting new dining destination to the heart of Summerlin.”

ai Pazzi will open in July at JW Marriott Las Vegas The Resort At Summerlin, located at 221 North Rampart Boulevard. Dinner will be served Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. Guests can text PAZZI to 702-291-7080 for an invite to the grand opening party on July 12.For more details, visit theresortatsummerlin.com.

