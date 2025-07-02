Serafina Miami: Italian Charm with a Miami Twist

The drive into Downtown Miami is starting to feel like the kind of excitement the city has been craving. As I make my right hand turn towards the new and bustling Miami Worldcenter, bold yellow letters spelling out Serafina catch my eye. I know we have arrived, but it’s not just the well known name you see on the New York City streets. This is Serafina Miami, and it has its own vibrant identity. The modern, sleek entrance is hugged by palm trees and pops of tropical colors that are as warm and inviting as the Miami sun.

Moments after stepping out of the car, we could feel the energy from the dancing palm fronds on the spacious patio guiding our way. We knew we were close. Naturally, my belly politely grumbled. It was time for dinner. Greeted by the sight of a show stopping bar, spirit of smiling locals and upbeat music, I knew we were in for a great night.

On the way to our table, I felt the stare from an Italian masterpiece nestled in a cozy corner at the end of the restaurant. This gem was their pizza oven and it had its own pizza bar territory. That’s when I assured my talkative belly that it won’t go home without a pie from this Italian wonder. Once seated, the menu beamed to let us know we were in for something playful, yet familiar. Serafina Miami takes pride in three aspects of their menu that are key in giving this location its unique identity: the cocktails, the crudo bar and salads, and the pastry program.

The journey at our table all started with two persuasive drinks that speak to many of us. Chosen from the Signature Cocktails, Pink Passion is floral, citrusy, and perfectly balanced between refreshing and bold. It’s a frisky twist on a spritz that dangles you somewhere between the rocky coast of Italy and the sandy beaches of Miami. It’s brought together with The Botanist gin, St. Germain, red grapefruit juice, lemon, and a splash of tonic.

There’s a high chance this next cocktail is one that has already (if not, then has secretly) stolen your heart. It’s the one with a strong coffee roast and frothy finish. You know it, that main character that gets everyone saying, “Ooh, I’ll have one, too.” Only this was a lead role we had never met. This was a raspberry espresso martini, a marriage of flavors we never knew we needed on a cocktail menu, but now can’t stop thinking about.

Raspberry espresso martini, a playful twist on the classic.

As the evening continued, the spotlight shifted to food, which was my main event, and like any event, it began with a warm-up. We started with the familiar comfort of homemade meatballs. These meatballs are made with wagyu beef and dressed in a light pomodoro sauce and ricotta. It wouldn’t have been the Serafina Miami experience without something from the crudo bar before our mains arrived. The bite that stole the show was a forkful of their BlueFin Tuna with cannellini beans that were coupled with a carrot-ginger dressing and basil oil.

Starters of wagyu meatballs with ricotta and Bluefin tuna crudo.

The moment for my pizza loving belly arrived when a circular plate holding a delicately charred crust topped with wavy mortadella and stracciatella as fluffy as a cloud danced across our table. You already know pistachios come with this iconic ingredient marriage, but one bite caught me off guard in the best way and I immediately knew it wasn’t just sprinkled with pistachios. This was a pop of sweet heat from hot honey that confirmed the magic of the “Italian twist” that Serafina is known for.

Our attention turned to main entrees with the crispy eyeful of Chicken Milanese garnished lightly with arugula, tomato and fresh lemon. Truly a dish that can be enjoyed by anyone in your party. Then came the moment for pasta. Feeling near impossible to choose over the variety of flavor rides we could go on, we arrived in a roasted garlic butter sauce draped through squid ink linguine and a sea of fish, the Linguine Nero Frutti di Mare. The last swirl of linguine gracefully leaving my fork made the night feel complete with a grin ear to ear.

Linguine Nero Frutti di Mare with squid ink pasta and seafood.

Don’t think we're stopping the food journey here - Serafina Miami’s pastry program is eagerly awaiting. Our server recommended three unique items proudly served at this location. We indulged in a silky pistachio panna cotta, light lemon meringue cake, and a rich seven-layer chocolate cake. Now I was ready to be rolled out of there to the beats of the lively music.

A sweet finish with pistachio panna cotta, lemon meringue cake, and seven-layer chocolate cake.

By the end of the night, one thing was clear. We found a new spot! The kind of place you can pop into for happy hour with colleagues, recommend for a date night, bring your family, or kick off a fun evening before a game or concert across the street. The menu stays true to Serafina’s signature Italian twist, but with a Miami flair sprinkled in with crowd-pleasing options for everyone. As we drove away, I felt the new rhythm to Downtown Miami’s heartbeat. A warm beat feeling bold, familiar and fun all in one spot.