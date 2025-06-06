Serafina Finds a New Home in Downtown Miami

Serafina has always stood for more than just pasta and pizza. Since opening its original location in New York City in 1995, the restaurant has served as a gathering place and is always an easy favorite for family meals, date nights, and casual celebrations. Now, that same feeling has arrived in Downtown Miami, where Serafina recently opened at Miami Worldcenter.

The patio offers a lush, breezy setting for guests to enjoy cocktails and dinner in the heart of Downtown Miami. Photo by Kenneth Lesley.

Founded by Fabio Granato and Vittorio Assaf, the restaurant returns to its original mission with this latest location, “a welcoming neighborhood establishment where authentic cuisine meets a sense of community.” It’s a fitting sentiment for a brand that, despite global growth, has stayed true to its roots in simplicity, quality, and familiarity.

A Menu That Merges Italy and Miami

The Worldcenter menu will include the classic Serafina dishes that longtime guests expect, but with a few special additions inspired by its new home. “Serafina Worldcenter will unveil exclusive Miami-inspired dishes and cocktails,” the team shared, describing the new offerings as a way of “fusing the city’s vibrant culture with Serafina’s renowned Italian offerings.”

A vibrant cocktail from the Miami-inspired drink menu. Courtesy of Kenneth Lesley.

Guests can expect the best of both worlds, including elegant Italian dishes paired with fresh takes that reflect the local scene. The location will also introduce a new signature drink menu, designed to give this Serafina a distinct Miami flavor.

Designed for Connection

Serafina Miami Worldcenter was built with gathering in mind. The 283-seat space features indoor and outdoor dining, a private event room, and a bar area that balances energy with intimacy. One interactive feature is the Marana Forni pizza oven, which brings added speed and flavor to the kitchen while doubling as a focal point for guests.

The Marana Forni oven enhances the pizza program while offering an eye-catching visual in the dining room. Photo by Kenneth Lesley.

Another thoughtful detail is the glass wine cellar, which includes a curated selection of bottles (60 percent of which are Italian). With its location just steps from the Kaseya Center, Serafina is an easy stop before a concert or game and just as inviting for a long lunch or relaxed dinner.

Personal Ties

At the heart of this new opening are Benny Shabtai and his son David Shabtai, who bring a personal connection to the restaurant’s story. “The first Serafina opened the year I was born, a block away from my childhood home,” David said. “It was where we’d gather for family meals, it’s where I had my first date. As the restaurant expanded throughout New York, it was the obvious choice for my friends and I to grab drinks and share good times. It was the office lunch of choice at least two days a week, sometimes four.”

Serafina’s dessert offerings pair beautifully with espresso or cappuccino. Photo by Kenneth Lesley.

He adds, “It embodies a restaurant ambiance that I feel Miami has perhaps lacked in the midst of its rapid growth over the last few years—a true high-end yet comfortable neighborhood establishment. I believe the community will embrace it with open arms. When a community needs Serafina, it comes.”

A New Chapter, A Timeless Feeling

By weaving together the flavors of Italy with the energy of Miami, Serafina’s latest chapter manages to feel both fresh and familiar. It’s an evolution that honors its beginnings while embracing its new neighborhood. And with its doors opening just in time for summer, Serafina Miami Worldcenter may just become the city’s next favorite place to meet, eat, and linger awhile. To learn more, visit serafinamia.com or follow @serafinamiami on Instagram.