Parmigiano Reggiano Cracks a World Record in Canada

On June 14, shoppers across Canada witnessed a record-breaking celebration of cheese. Parmigiano Reggiano and Loblaw Companies Ltd. cracked open 1,672 wheels of Parmigiano Reggiano simultaneously in 452 stores, surpassing their own GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title set in 2014.

At the hero location in Toronto’s Maple Leaf Gardens Loblaws, hundreds gathered to watch the traditional cracking. Long tables lined with golden wheels, branded hats, and specialized tools set the stage for this extraordinary feat. Italian flags draped each table, while balloons in green, white, and red created a festive scene under the store’s soaring ceiling.

Parmigiano Reggiano hat and tools ready at Chef David Rocco’s station for the cracking event.

“This achievement is more than just a number—it’s a celebration of tradition, passion, and the global love for Parmigiano Reggiano,” said Nicola Bertinelli, President of the Consortium of Parmigiano Reggiano. “Seeing thousands of Canadians come together to share in this moment is a powerful reminder of how food connects us. We are absolutely thrilled to set a new world record.”

The Toronto event featured celebrity chef David Rocco alongside cheesemongers and store staff. Shoppers sampled freshly cracked cheese and learned about its Protected Designation of Origin certification, a mark of quality and heritage preserved by the Consortium since 1934.

Chef David Rocco prepares to crack a Parmigiano Reggiano wheel during the record-breaking event in Toronto.

Michael Empric, official adjudicator for GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS, confirmed the accomplishment. “The scale and coordination involved in this event were truly remarkable,” he said.

Parmigiano Reggiano has been crafted using the same simple ingredients for centuries: milk, salt, and rennet. Its strict production standards ensure every wheel carries the authentic taste of its Italian origins.

As the wheels cracked open across the country, the event marked not just a record, but a joyful way to experience the traditions that keep Parmigiano Reggiano one of the world’s most revered cheeses.