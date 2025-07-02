Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
News

Parmigiano Reggiano Cracks a World Record in Canada

Loblaw stores across Canada cracked over 1,600 Parmigiano Reggiano wheels at once, setting a new world record and celebrating Italian cheese traditions.

11:00 AM EDT on July 2, 2025

Tables lined with Parmigiano Reggiano wheels and Italian flags at Loblaws Toronto

Parmigiano Reggiano wheels set up for the record-breaking cracking at Loblaws.

On June 14, shoppers across Canada witnessed a record-breaking celebration of cheese. Parmigiano Reggiano and Loblaw Companies Ltd. cracked open 1,672 wheels of Parmigiano Reggiano simultaneously in 452 stores, surpassing their own GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title set in 2014.

At the hero location in Toronto’s Maple Leaf Gardens Loblaws, hundreds gathered to watch the traditional cracking. Long tables lined with golden wheels, branded hats, and specialized tools set the stage for this extraordinary feat. Italian flags draped each table, while balloons in green, white, and red created a festive scene under the store’s soaring ceiling.

Parmigiano Reggiano hat and cheese cracking tools on table
Parmigiano Reggiano hat and tools ready at Chef David Rocco’s station for the cracking event.

“This achievement is more than just a number—it’s a celebration of tradition, passion, and the global love for Parmigiano Reggiano,” said Nicola Bertinelli, President of the Consortium of Parmigiano Reggiano. “Seeing thousands of Canadians come together to share in this moment is a powerful reminder of how food connects us. We are absolutely thrilled to set a new world record.”

The Toronto event featured celebrity chef David Rocco alongside cheesemongers and store staff. Shoppers sampled freshly cracked cheese and learned about its Protected Designation of Origin certification, a mark of quality and heritage preserved by the Consortium since 1934.

Chef David Rocco lifting a Parmigiano Reggiano wheel at cracking event in Toronto
Chef David Rocco prepares to crack a Parmigiano Reggiano wheel during the record-breaking event in Toronto.

Michael Empric, official adjudicator for GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS, confirmed the accomplishment. “The scale and coordination involved in this event were truly remarkable,” he said.

Parmigiano Reggiano has been crafted using the same simple ingredients for centuries: milk, salt, and rennet. Its strict production standards ensure every wheel carries the authentic taste of its Italian origins.

As the wheels cracked open across the country, the event marked not just a record, but a joyful way to experience the traditions that keep Parmigiano Reggiano one of the world’s most revered cheeses.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Reviews

Serafina Miami: Italian Charm with a Miami Twist

Danielle Simone Arata visits Serafina Miami, where Italian classics like mortadella pizza and espresso martinis get a vibrant Miami twist.

July 2, 2025
Guides

For a Taste of Italy Without Your Passport, Visit Boston’s North End    

Travel writer Allison Tibaldi takes you through Boston’s North End, sharing the best places to eat, drink, and soak up Italian culture without leaving the city.

July 1, 2025
Reviews

Four Must-Try Italian Seafood Dishes at Amo in NYC

Culture writer Rob LeDonne shares his must-order picks at Amo, the Union Square spot bringing authentic Italian seafood to NYC.

June 30, 2025
News

Appetito & Joanna Moeller Shine in the “Demo & Dine” Debut at Eataly

Appetito hosted Italian food influencer Joanna Moeller for a cooking demonstration and conversation at Eataly Flatiron.

June 30, 2025
Features

Salvatore Ferragamo on His Family’s Wine & Hospitality Interests

The grandson and namesake of the Italian fashion icon talks with Appetito about his family's wines and luxury resorts.

June 30, 2025
See all posts