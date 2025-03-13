Skip to Content
Appetito Hosts ITA Talks Event on Italian Wine & Cheese

Appetito oversaw an event with the Italian Trade Agency focused on the exceptionalism of Italian cheese and white wine.

By Appetito Editors

11:00 AM EDT on March 13, 2025

The ITA Talks "Aged to Perfection" panel of Eugenio Perrier (center) of Consorzio del Parmigiano Reggiano, Andrea Berti (left) of Atalanta Corporation, and Susannah Gold (right) of Vigneto Communications.

In a panel discussion Tuesday (3/11) at the Italian Trade Agency’s offices in New York City, Appetito’s Co-founder and Editor-in-Chief Andrew Cotto hosted industry experts to dive into cheese and white wine in a discussion entitled “Aged to Perfection” as part of the ITA Talks series.

Appetito and the ITA welcomed industry experts Eugenio Perrier of Consorzio del Parmigiano Reggiano, Andrea Berti of Atalanta Corporation and Susannah Gold of Vigneto Communications. Each panelist spoke about their area of expertise, answering questions from Cotto and the audience.

The reception at the ITA Talks event on March 11th.
The panelists were joined by Chef Fabrizio Facchini, of the Association of Italian Chefs in New York, who prepares a curated tasting menu, highlighting the featured products, for each event.

The "ITA Talks" series promotes, through panel discussions and dining, Italian gastronomic products available in America. Tuesday marked the third in a series of monthly occasions, over the first half of 2025, where Appetito will serve as the co-host of such events.

Appetito's Andrew Cotto serving as host and moderator of the panel discussion.
The evening began with a reception in the grand lobby of the Italian Trade Agency on the Upper East Side with sips of white wine and Parmigiano Reggiano.

After guests settled in, Raimondo Lucariello, ITA's Head of Food and Wine Division, welcomed panelists and audience members.

Chef Fabrizio Facchini and his team serving the post-panel reception.
Cotto led the discussion in a fun and engaging manner, providing both entertainment and education, the ideal combination for a weeknight on the Upper East Side. The audience heard about how to use certain cheeses, cheese regulations and also the many, many grape varietals that grow in Italy and, in turn, become white wines.

At the close of the conversation, guests moved to a reception area where they enjoyed a wide range of cheeses, wines, pasta, risotto and dessert.

The next ITA Talks event will be on April 29th.

Editor's note: This post was sponsored by ITA.

