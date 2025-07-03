Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Shines in New Gelato Pairing

Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI is stepping into summer with a fresh twist. The renowned Italian vinegar has partnered with Gelato by Patrizia Pasqualetti for a month-long collaboration that brings Modena’s “black gold” to creamy scoops of gelato.

Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI adds depth to creamy vanilla gelato in this summer pairing with Gelato by Patrizia Pasqualetti.

A Month of Sweet and Savory Pairings

From June 20 to July 20, visitors to select Gelato by Patrizia Pasqualetti counters inside Eataly locations in Silicon Valley, Boston, Los Angeles, NYC Downtown, and NYC Flatiron can taste this unexpected pairing. The Flatiron store recently became Pasqualetti’s first concept shop in New York City, and now her gelato gains an extra touch of Italy with Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI Invecchiato drizzled on top.

Why This Collaboration Matters

“We are proud to collaborate with second-generation gelato artisan Patrizia Pasqualetti, who shares our values of tradition and deep respect for high-quality ingredients,” says Cesare Mazzetti, President of the Consortium for the Protection of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena. “We are thrilled to offer U.S. and international consumers a pairing that is deeply rooted in the culinary culture of Modena and the Emilia-Romagna region — the birthplace of authentic Balsamic Vinegar of Modena — that is still relatively unknown outside of Italy. This product is a true expression of artisanal craftsmanship, made using time-honored techniques that date back centuries.”

The Secret Behind Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI Invecchiato

Aged for at least three years in barrels made from sessile oak, chestnut, mulberry, or juniper, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI Invecchiato carries the Protected Geographic Indication seal, confirming its bond to its birthplace. Patrizia has created suggested gelato pairings to highlight its sweet and tangy character. Highlights include raspberry, fior di latte, mango, passionfruit, California Blossom (vanilla with almond aroma and candied orange peel), and Patrizia (a blend of passionfruit, blood orange, and pomegranate).

Pasqualetti Shares Her Vision

"Collaboration is at the heart of gastronomic innovation,” says Pasqualetti. “It stems from the desire to explore new horizons without losing sight of tradition. The meeting of my artisanal gelato and Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI was born precisely from the desire to create a unique sensory experience in which sweetness and aromatic complexity enhance each other. American consumers, who are always open to novelty, are welcoming this pairing with great enthusiasm. We are happy to bring an authentic piece of Italian tradition in a contemporary guise, that surprises and conquers at first taste."

A Closer Look at Balsamic Vinegar of Modena

This historic vinegar traces its roots to Roman times, when cooked grape musts were used as condiments. By the eleventh century, production became linked to Modena. Today, it remains one of Italy’s most prized culinary products, marked by its dark, glossy appearance and balanced sweet-tart flavor.

Patrizia Pasqualetti’s Gelato Journey

Patrizia Pasqualetti learned the art of gelato from her father, Giuseppe, who opened his first gelateria in Orvieto in 1980. She later moved to Northern California, where her brand gained international recognition. Pasqualetti now serves as gelato chef for Eataly, continuing her family’s legacy of simple, beautiful gelato.