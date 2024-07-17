A Supplì Guest Chef Series, Eataly’s Disco, and More NYC Italian Food News

In the dog days of summer, New York City can sometimes feel like a shell of itself, but wow there is a lot of news in the Italian food and drink world right now. And that’s leaving aside the big reveal that Pete Wells announced today that he’s leaving his role as The New York Times restaurant critic. Read on for updates about supplì, ice cream, pizza, cocktails, and more.

Roman-Inspired Forsythia Announces Supplì Guest Chef Series

According to Forsythia, the cozy Roman-style trattoria on Manhattan’s Lower East Side from chef and restaurateur Jacob Siwak, it’s “Supplì Summer.” The restaurant will kick off a series next week featuring limited-edition supplì preparations from guest chefs and others, each making a variation on the fried Roman appetizer. The series kicks off July 22 and runs through August 25, with the following lineup:

July 22-28: Kevin Rezvani, 7th Street Burger

July 29-Aug 4: Lena Ciardullo, Union Square Cafe

August 5-11: Rachel Brotman, The Carboholic

August 12-18: Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli, Don Angie and San Sabino

August 19-25: Dan Richer, Razza

The special selection will be available to diners at the acclaimed restaurant—whose staff traveled to Italy earlier this year and chronicled the trip for Appetito. The suppli will also be available at the bar, which accepts walk-ins. Among the expected supplì will be a cheeseburger version from 7th Street Burger, and a supplì alla norma from Union Square Café chef Lena Ciardullo. A portion of the supplì proceeds will be donated to Food Education Fund, a nonprofit supporting culinary-focused public high school students in New York City.

Eataly SoHo Throws an Italian Disco Party

Tomorrow night, Thursday, July 18, the newest location of Eataly in NYC, Eataly SoHo, throws its first-ever ItaloDisco summer party. The event promises “a night filled with music, unlimited sips and bites throughout the marketplace, and the ultimate disco vibes,” with tickets available on Eventbrite for $98 per person.

Caffè Panna Opens a New Location in Brooklyn

Caffè Panna, the “Italian-inspired ice cream and coffee shop” from Hallie Meyer, has opened a new location in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn. The original opened in 2019 in Gramercy in Manhattan and has developed a following for its whipped cream–topped sundaes and affogati, among other popular items. The daughter of Union Square Hospitality Group founder Danny Meyer developed her concept after living in Rome and working at the American Academy there as well as at famed Roman gelateria Otaleg. The new location of Caffè Panna features a new menu item, granitas, or Italian shaved ice. It’s at 16 Norman Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11222.

Sofia Swanson’s Italian Summer Dessert Pop-Up

Pastry chef Sofia Swanson.

Sofia Swanson, pastry chef at Manhattan’s Wildair, travels across the river to Williamsburg this Sunday, July 21 to host an Italian summer dessert pop-up. She’ll set up shop at the natural wine bar With Others and offer a selection of granitas including coffee, almond, tart plum, and melon, served with housemade brioche and whipped cream.

The bar has an outdoor patio as well, and Swanson’s creations — check out her Instagram for samples — can be enjoyed there or inside along with With Others’ selection of natural wines and small bites. The establishment, from owner Shanni Nasiri, is inspired by “third places” for gathering outside the home or workplace. It’s at 340 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11249.

More NYC Italian Food and Drink News

Forsythia isn’t the only NYC restaurant with a guest chef series happening. Mel’s, the Meatpacking District pizza restaurant from chef Mel Rodriguez, has just started its latest round of pizza-making visits from an A-List group of Philadelphia chefs including Marc Vetri (through Friday, 7/26), Joe Beddia (7/27-8/9), Eli Kulp (8/10-8/23), Eddie Konrad (8/24-9/6), and Mike Solomonov (9/7-9/20). Mel’s is at 85 10th Ave. in Manhattan. >>> In Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, longtime NYC Italian chef turned restaurateur Chris McDade recently revamped the menu at Gus’s, including a selection of fresh, seasonal pastas. Gus’s also is now a must-visit for Italian cocktail fans, as acclaimed bartender Sother Teague, an owner of Manhattan amaro bar Amor y Amargo, is reportedly working behind the stick most weeknights. >>> For those visiting the Hamptons this summer, the Italian food options have taken a great leap forward, with Rocco DiSpirito running the kitchen at Il Pelicano on Main St. in Southampton, and Joe Isidori opening an Arthur & Sons location in Bridgehampton. There’s also a new outpost of Sartiano’s at the Hedges Inn, from Bond Hospitality’s Scott Sartiano and chef Alfred Portale.