Valdo Prosecco is a great choice for a sparkling good time. Valdo Prosecco is produced with Glera grapes from Valdobbiadene, in the Veneto region of Italy, via the Charmat method (involving a secondary fermentation in tanks).

Valdo offers a diverse range of Prosecco, catering to different tastes and occasions throughout the day. These prosecco wines are sure to enhance your morning, midday and evening activities. While Valdo offers several varieties, Valdo Marca Oro Brut Prosecco and Valdo Marca Oro Brut Rosé Prosecco are two ideal suggestions. Here's why:

Valdo Marca Oro Brut Prosecco DOC (SRP $14.99) is dry, crisp and refreshing. Valdo Oro Prosecco boasts a fine perlage (effervescence), with notes of citrus and stone fruit flavors such as peach and apricot, along with a subtle minerality. This prosecco is a lovely companion for the magic of the morning, from breakfast through brunch. The light body and effervescence make it a refreshing choice for breakfast. Its low alcohol content (11% ABV.) means it can be enjoyed without overwhelming the senses early in the morning. The crisp acidity and fruity notes compliment a variety of breakfast dishes, such as fresh fruit, yogurt, pastries, and light egg dishes. Its subtle sweetness can balance the flavors of both sweet and savory breakfast items. As prosecco is a key ingredient in popular brunch cocktails like Mimosas, Bellinis and many others, Valdo Marco Oro Brut Prosecco is perfectly suited for brunch as well.

Valdo Marca Oro Brut Prosecco DOC and Valdo Marca Oro Brut Rosé Prosecco DOC.

Valdo Marca Oro Brut Rosé Prosecco DOC (SRP $15.99) on the other hand, is a delightful blend of Glera and Pinot Noir. It offers a delicate pink hue, with lovely floral aromas, followed by notes of apple, pear and delicate red berries. The finish is crisp and dry. This sparkling Brut Rosé is ideal for activities midday through the moonlight. Lunch, late lunch, as an aperitivo or during happy hour are all prime times to enjoy a glass of Valdo Marca Oro Brut Rosé Prosecco. This delightful bubbly rosé pairs wonderfully with light lunch options like salads, seafood dishes, savory appetizers, light pastas and cold cuts. Its acidity can cut through the richness of ingredients like avocado, smoked salmon, or creamy dressings, while its bubbles cleanse the palate. Additionally, the 11% ABV is not overpowering, making it suitable for a midday meal, aperitivo or happy hour.

Both Prosecco’s keep going from the evening into the moonlight. Prosecco pairs well with diverse dinner cuisines and even plays its part with desserts such as mixed berry tarts, strawberry shortcake or fruit sorbets as well. Moreover, a glass of sparkling wine adds a touch of sophistication to any meal, making it feel more special and celebratory.

Prosecco's light, refreshing nature, versatility with food pairings, and ability to enhance and elevate the overall experience make it an excellent choice for breakfast, lunch, dinner and everything in between. Whether enjoyed on its own or as part of a cocktail, Valdo Prosecco, both the Oro Brut and Oro Rosé, provide a cohesive sparkling experience throughout the day, from start to finish.