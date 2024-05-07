Celebrating Mom with the Sparkling Wines of Asti DOCG

Mothers are, without a doubt, invaluable in shaping our lives, nurturing us, and providing unconditional love and support. They clearly deserve the honor and appreciation for all that they do. In fact, everyone, I assume, would agree that mothers deserve to be celebrated not just in the month of May but every day of the year.

Nevertheless, as that designated day is upon us this Sunday, May 12, the wine region of Asti, located in Piedmont in northwest Italy, produces some great celebratory wines for mom. Wines from this region include the renowned Asti Spumante, Moscato d'Asti, Barbera d'Asti, and Dolcetto d'Asti. We think that Asti Spumante and Moscato d’Asti, specifically, would make great choices for celebrating mom.

These wines are made from the Moscato Bianco grape, but each one offers a different expression. Asti Spumante is a light, sweet, sparkling wine that appeals to a wide range of palates. Moscato d'Asti is considered a low-alcohol, semi-sparkling wine, renowned for its floral aromas and luscious sweetness. The gentle fizz and refreshing sweetness of both Asti wines evoke a sense of festivity and celebration. Their bright, effervescent character elevates the mood, enhancing the joy and excitement of the celebration.

Both Asti Spumante and Moscato d'Asti are ideal choices for daytime celebrations or brunches. They pair exceptionally well with a variety of foods, ranging from desserts and fruit-based dishes to spicy cuisine and savory appetizers. The natural sweetness complements a wide array of flavors, making them especially versatile when it comes to food pairing. Both Asti Spumante and Moscato d’Asti are incredibly approachable, widely available, and accessible, making them easy to find for celebratory purposes. They’re also quite affordable!

Here are two suggestions from Asti:

Ca’ D’Gal Asti Spumante DOCG

Asti Spumante is made by a single fermentation using the Charmat method. Ca’ D’ Gal exhibits delicate bubbles with vibrant floral and fruity aromas of orange blossom, elderflower, honeysuckle, and ripe peach. On the palate, it offers refreshing flavors of ripe apricot, citrus zest, and tropical fruits, balanced by a crisp acidity. Sweet with moderate acidity and 7% ABV. Its sweetness makes it an ideal choice for pairing with desserts or enjoying as a standalone aperitif.

Cantina Bava Bass Tuba Moscato d’Asti DOCG

Moscato d'Asti is also made by a single fermentation, which stops and chills when it reaches a certain level of alcohol. This one is 4.5% ABV and slightly fizzy. Bava Bass Tuba Moscato d’Asti wine is very aromatic with fragrant notes of orange blossom, jasmine, and ripe peach. On the palate, there are flavors of fresh apricot, honeydew melon, and citrus zest, followed by a crisp and refreshing finish. The vibrant acidity balances the wine's natural sweetness. Moscato d'Asti is a versatile wine that pairs well with a variety of desserts, fruit-based dishes, and spicy cuisine.

With their charming sweetness and light bubbles, sipping a lovely Asti Spumante or Moscato d’Asti will only add to memorable moments and a celebratory atmosphere of any Mother's Day gatherings.

