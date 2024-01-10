How to Make a Prosecco Cake

This third entry in my series on the "Era of Coffee and Cake" is a recipe adapted from my Aunt Phyllis, the woman who inspired my baking through her amazing work in the kitchen. This take on her signature cake uses any leftover Prosecco you might have from New Year's because in Aunt Phyllis' kitchen, as in mine, nothing can go to waste.

The Prosecco gets mixed into the cake as well as its lemon glaze, adding a hint of flavor to this crowd-pleasing dessert.

0 from 0 votes Recipe by Chiara Montalto Giannini Servings 8 servings Prep time 15 minutes Cooking time 50 minutes Ingredients For the Cake

3 cups 3 flour

2 cups 2 sugar

1 envelope 1 lievito Paneangeli (or 2 tsp. baking powder)

Pinch salt

4 4 eggs, room temperature

1 cup 1 milk

1 cup 1 vegetable oil

juice and minced peel of two oranges

juice and minced peel of two lemons

1/3 cup 1/3 Prosecco

**For the Lemon Prosecco glaze

3 3 heaping tablespoons of confectionery sugar

equal parts Prosecco and lemon juice (about two tablespoons each).

beat with a whisk or fork till sugar is dissolved. Directions Preheat oven to 350.

Sift dry ingredients into mixer bowl.

Using paddle attachment, add in eggs, milk and oil until you have a smooth and consistent batter.

Add peels, juice and Prosecco, mix to incorporate.

Place in greased & floured pan.

Bake 40 minutes or till done.

Cool.

Using a pastry brush, cover cake with Prosecco glaze. Let sit.

Macerate fruit in whatever remaining Prosecco you have (strawberries and blackberries work well).

Macerate fruit in whatever remaining Prosecco you have (strawberries and blackberries work well).

Slice cake & serve with fruit and, if you like, whipped cream!