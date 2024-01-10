Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

How to Make a Prosecco Cake

Our contributor continues her series on the "Era of Coffee and Cake" with her signature cake glazed in Prosecco.

9:00 AM EST on January 10, 2024

Prosecco Cake.

Prosecco Cake.

This third entry in my series on the "Era of Coffee and Cake" is a recipe adapted from my Aunt Phyllis, the woman who inspired my baking through her amazing work in the kitchen. This take on her signature cake uses any leftover Prosecco you might have from New Year's because in Aunt Phyllis' kitchen, as in mine, nothing can go to waste.

The Prosecco gets mixed into the cake as well as its lemon glaze, adding a hint of flavor to this crowd-pleasing dessert.

For the first two recipe in the series, check out Pumpkin Mascarpone Cake and Aunt Phyllis' Cake.

Prosecco Cake

0 from 0 votes
Recipe by Chiara Montalto Giannini
Servings

8

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

50

minutes

Ingredients

  • For the Cake

  • 3 cups 3 flour

  • 2 cups 2 sugar

  • 1 envelope 1 lievito Paneangeli (or 2 tsp. baking powder)

  • Pinch salt

  • 4 4 eggs, room temperature

  • 1 cup 1 milk

  • 1 cup 1 vegetable oil

  • juice and minced peel of two oranges

  • juice and minced peel of two lemons

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 Prosecco

  • **For the Lemon Prosecco glaze

  • 3 3 heaping tablespoons of confectionery sugar

  • equal parts Prosecco and lemon juice (about two tablespoons each).

  • beat with a whisk or fork till sugar is dissolved.

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350.
  • Sift dry ingredients into mixer bowl.
  • Using paddle attachment, add in eggs, milk and oil until you have a smooth and consistent batter. 
  • Add peels, juice and Prosecco, mix to incorporate.
  • Place in greased & floured pan.
  • Bake 40 minutes or till done. 
  • Cool. 
  • Using a pastry brush, cover cake with Prosecco glaze. Let sit. 
  • Macerate fruit in whatever remaining Prosecco you have (strawberries and blackberries work well).
  • Slice cake & serve with fruit and, if you like, whipped cream! 

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

Negroni Fleur de Lys

The Negroni Fleur de Lys, created at Caffè Gilli Via Roma in Florence, pumps up bitter, fruity flavors for a uniquely layered and memorable cocktail.

January 10, 2024
Guides

Where to Drink NA Cocktails During Dry January in NYC

New York City bars and restaurants have added colorful and creative non-alcoholic cocktails to their menus, offering the sober and sober-curious choices behind club soda. Here are some of the best places to drink NA cocktails this Dry January in NYC.

January 10, 2024
News

The Sopranos 25th Anniversary Includes Food Pop-Ups

NYC and Los Angeles will have Italian-American food pop-ups, special screenings, and other ways to celebrate the anniversary of The Sopranos’ debut on HBO.

January 9, 2024
See all posts