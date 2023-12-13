Recipes
Aunt Phyllis’ Italian Citrus Cake
Our contributor continues her series on the "Era of Coffee and Cake" with a signature cake of her beloved Aunt Phyllis.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Appetito
See all posts
Italian-Themed Books and Cookbooks: Appetito Gift Guide
Appetito recommends these books from our contributors for the Italian food & drink enthusiasts on your list.
Gifts For Hosts: Appetito Gift Guide
Give the gift of Italian and (mostly) Italian-inspired products to the host of your Christmas or holiday party. Here are colorful, unique ideas from the Appetito braintrust.
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
From estate-grown Extra Virgin Olive Oil and air-dried Ancient Grain Pasta, to organic Marinara Pasta Sauce, Salt Seasonings, Pesto & Spreads, or Aged Balsamic Vinegar, Bona Furtuna’s Italian food products are sustainably produced for flavor and body while preserving the biological heritage of Sicily.
Learn More →
Postcards from Parma: Here’s to Panettone All Year Round
Our contributor from Parma shares her embrace of panettone as a year-round delight after meeting one of the world's greatest pastry chefs.
Lamb Ragù for a Cozy and Delicious Winter Day
Cookbook author Danielle Caminiti shares a hearty and comforting lamb ragu perfect for pasta on a wintery Sunday.