Aunt Phyllis’ Italian Citrus Cake

Our contributor continues her series on the "Era of Coffee and Cake" with a signature cake of her beloved Aunt Phyllis.

10:00 AM EST on December 13, 2023

Aunt Phyllis' Cake.

Aunt Phyllis’ Cake.

This second entry in my four-part series on the "Era of Coffee and Cake" is a recipe from my Aunt Phyllis, the woman who inspired my baking through her amazing work in kitchen. Her signature cake was this classic dessert that pops with zesty citrus. For the first recipe in the series, check out Pumpkin Mascarpone Cake.

Aunt Phyllis' Cake

0 from 0 votes
Recipe by Chiara Montalto Giannini
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Ingredients

  • 3 cups 3 flour

  • 1-1/2 - 2 1-1/2 - 2 cups sugar (to taste)

  • 1 envelope 1 lievito paneangeli or 3 tsp baking powder

  • 1 Pinch 1 salt

  • 4 4 eggs, medium organic room temperature

  • 1 cup 1 whole milk

  • 1 cup 1 vegetable oil

  • Juice and zest of 2 lemons

  • Juice and zest of 2 oranges

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350.
  • Grease and flour your pan or pans (can use bundt, layer, or sheet).
  • Mix dry ingredients together.
  • Add wet ingredients.
  • Mix well, until you have a smooth and consistent batter.
  • Add juice and zest.
  • Mix to incorporate.
  • Pour batter into pans.
  • Tap pans on counter to release any air bubbles.
  • Bake 35-40 minutes, till done.
  • Cool.
  • Sprinkle generously with powdered sugar or decorate as you like.

Notes

  • I have modified this from the original, as I prefer desserts less sweet. If you like sweeter, use the higher amount of sugar.

