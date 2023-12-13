This second entry in my four-part series on the "Era of Coffee and Cake" is a recipe from my Aunt Phyllis, the woman who inspired my baking through her amazing work in kitchen. Her signature cake was this classic dessert that pops with zesty citrus. For the first recipe in the series, check out Pumpkin Mascarpone Cake.

Aunt Phyllis' Cake







Recipe by Chiara Montalto Giannini Servings 4 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes Ingredients 3 cups 3 flour

1-1/2 - 2 1-1/2 - 2 cups sugar (to taste)

1 envelope 1 lievito paneangeli or 3 tsp baking powder

1 Pinch 1 salt

4 4 eggs, medium organic room temperature

1 cup 1 whole milk

1 cup 1 vegetable oil

Juice and zest of 2 lemons

Juice and zest of 2 oranges Directions Preheat oven to 350.

Grease and flour your pan or pans (can use bundt, layer, or sheet).

Mix dry ingredients together.

Add wet ingredients.

Mix well, until you have a smooth and consistent batter.

Add juice and zest.

Mix to incorporate.

Pour batter into pans.

Tap pans on counter to release any air bubbles.

Bake 35-40 minutes, till done.

Cool.

Sprinkle generously with powdered sugar or decorate as you like. Notes I have modified this from the original, as I prefer desserts less sweet. If you like sweeter, use the higher amount of sugar.