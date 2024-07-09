Skip to Content
Cocktails

Love Limoncello and Gin? Try the Lemon Spritz This Summer

This satisfying summer spritz combines Empress 1908 Cucumber Lemon Gin, limoncello, and sparkling wine for maximum refreshment.

10:00 AM EDT on July 9, 2024

The Limoncello Spritz has quickly become a summer classic alongside the Aperol Spritz, the Select Spritz and the Hugo Spritz. And for good reason — it’s quite tasty and refreshing.

But have you ever considered what a limoncello spritz might be like with gin? What about with Cucumber Lemon gin? 

Empress Gin has, adding its Empress 1908 Cucumber Lemon Gin in an effort to elevate the well-known drink.

"One of the beautiful things about a classic spritz is that it's not only delicious, but the process of mixing it up matches the relaxed nature of where and when you'll enjoy it,” says Daniel Yvorchuk, marketing coordinator at Empress 1908 Gin.

He continues: “The Limoncello Spritz is obviously a crowd pleaser, so elevating it with the fresh and lively flavors of Empress 1908 Cucumber Lemon Gin is an easy move for added complexity! That hint of cucumber is just spectacular with the citrus-forward profile of the cocktail." 

While the Cucumber Lemon Gin works well in combination with lemon spritz, it should be possible to sub in any gin or flavored gin for this drink.

Empress 1908 shared the (easy) recipe with Appetito should you be interested in making it at home.

Lemon Spritz

Lemon Spritz

Recipe by Empress 1908 Gin
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

5

minutes
Cooking time

0

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 oz 1 Empress 1908 Cucumber Lemon Gin

  • 1 oz 1 Limoncello

  • .5 oz .5 Lemon Juice

  • Dry Sparkling Wine, to top

  • Soda Water, to top

  • Garnish: Lemon Slice

Directions

  • In a copa glass filled with ice, add gin, limoncello, and lemon juice and top with sparkling wine and a splash of soda water.
  • Give a quick stir to combine and garnish with lemon slice. ​

