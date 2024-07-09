Love Limoncello and Gin? Try the Lemon Spritz This Summer

The Limoncello Spritz has quickly become a summer classic alongside the Aperol Spritz, the Select Spritz and the Hugo Spritz. And for good reason — it’s quite tasty and refreshing.

But have you ever considered what a limoncello spritz might be like with gin? What about with Cucumber Lemon gin?

Empress Gin has, adding its Empress 1908 Cucumber Lemon Gin in an effort to elevate the well-known drink.

"One of the beautiful things about a classic spritz is that it's not only delicious, but the process of mixing it up matches the relaxed nature of where and when you'll enjoy it,” says Daniel Yvorchuk, marketing coordinator at Empress 1908 Gin.

He continues: “The Limoncello Spritz is obviously a crowd pleaser, so elevating it with the fresh and lively flavors of Empress 1908 Cucumber Lemon Gin is an easy move for added complexity! That hint of cucumber is just spectacular with the citrus-forward profile of the cocktail."

While the Cucumber Lemon Gin works well in combination with lemon spritz, it should be possible to sub in any gin or flavored gin for this drink.

Empress 1908 shared the (easy) recipe with Appetito should you be interested in making it at home.

Lemon Spritz Recipe by Empress 1908 Gin







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 1 servings Prep time 5 minutes Cooking time 0 minutes Ingredients 1 oz 1 Empress 1908 Cucumber Lemon Gin

1 oz 1 Limoncello

.5 oz .5 Lemon Juice

Dry Sparkling Wine, to top

Soda Water, to top

Garnish: Lemon Slice Directions In a copa glass filled with ice, add gin, limoncello, and lemon juice and top with sparkling wine and a splash of soda water.

Give a quick stir to combine and garnish with lemon slice. ​ Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook