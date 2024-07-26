Q&A: Rebecca Bush on Why She Took Rebecca Elizabeth to Italy

Dreamy. Breezy. Unique. Comfortable. Flattering. Holiday-appropriate.

All of the above are appropriate descriptors of Rebecca Elizabeth dresses. The slow-fashion brand puts an emphasis on ethics, focusing on sustainability and transparency.

But earlier this year, creative director Rebecca Bush opted to make a move, changing her company's makeup. She moved her workspace from New York City to Naples, Italy - Napoli. There, her dresses are crafted by a team of four artisans - and now, her website reads “Made in Italy with Love.”

Bush opened up about her brand and why she made the move to Italy in an interview with Appetito.

Rebecca Elizabeth creative director Rebecca Bush.

Check out the full Q&A below:

Can you describe Rebecca Elizabeth to me?

Rebecca Elizabeth originated from my deep passion for dresses and the magic of dressing up. It’s more than a brand; it’s a commitment to the radical idea that the fashion industry can be kinder to people and the planet. Our aesthetic focuses on a dreamy vacation look—effortless, comfortable, and seamlessly transitioning from day to night. Our pieces are distinguished by luxurious natural fabrics and special touches like dramatic sleeves and jewel clasp closures. Additionally, I’ve incorporated comfort features such as hidden elastic, pockets in most styles, and designs that accommodate pregnancy and breastfeeding.

What inspired you to start Rebecca Elizabeth?

Rebecca Elizabeth has been a vision of mine since I was 13, dreaming of a career in fashion design. After working with several NYC brands, the COVID-19 pandemic gave me time to reflect deeply. I could no longer accept how employees were treated or how my creativity was limited. This realization pushed me to establish my own brand, rooted in my ideals of a fair and innovative fashion world.

Where are you based?

We launched in NYC in 2022, but this year, we've relocated to Italy. We've shifted our business model to made-to-order to minimize inventory and fabric waste. Our new studio is located in the historic center of Napoli, within the ancient 500-year-old Palazzo de Liguoro di Presicce.

What made you decide to outsource your production to Italy?

The decision was driven by several factors. Finding an ethical factory in NYC that met our quality standards was challenging. I needed to oversee every detail, so outsourcing wasn't an option. The opportunity to move to Italy and establish a beautiful studio space was too good to pass up. Meeting Sophia Demirtas, the founder of Fanm Mon, who operates a made-to-order model from her factory in Turkey, also inspired and encouraged me to make this move.

Where in Italy are your dresses crafted?

Our design studio is in the heart of Napoli. We have a dedicated team that includes a pattern maker and three part-time seamstresses.

Can you tell me about the production process?

We've integrated some exciting new technology into our production. Our pattern maker uses CLO3D to create new styles digitally on an avatar, generating a digital pattern from the design. We then use a pattern projector to cut the pattern, eliminating paper waste. This process allows for easy updates and changes to digital patterns, providing flexibility for custom orders and sizes. Fittings ensure the new styles are perfect, and the technology enables us to swiftly adapt and refine our designs.

What do you hope to achieve by moving production to Italy?

I aim to grow my team ethically and sustainably while enhancing the quality and intricate details of our collection. Being hands-on with every aspect of production has been incredibly enlightening. I now know how to craft each dress, and can quickly address any issues that arise, ensuring our standards are consistently met.

When people see a Rebecca Elizabeth dress, what do you hope they think of?

I hope they see the passion and care that goes into each piece. More importantly, I want a Rebecca Elizabeth dress to become one of your favorites—an outfit that always makes you feel good and brings you joy for years to come.

How do you envision Rebecca Elizabeth's future? Where do you want to be in the next five years?

I envision growing our community and strengthening our direct-to-consumer business. I'd love to see our dresses in select stores globally. However, my primary goal is to grow and support my small team, ensuring the business is financially robust so we can truly effect change in the industry.

Please feel free to add anything you'd like.

I'm deeply committed to revolutionizing the fashion industry through Rebecca Elizabeth. We prioritize sustainability, ethical practices, and exceptional quality, setting new standards for how fashion can and should operate. We're not just creating beautiful dresses; we're building a brand with a conscience, driven by a desire to make a positive impact on the world.