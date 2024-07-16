Italian Summer Holiday Style Guide

Here in the midst of a sizzling summer, we're experiencing warm occasions close to home but also dreaming of sun-drenched afternoons in Italy.

For those of you sitting at your desks manifesting an Italian holiday, Appetito is sharing ideas for what to wear should our daydreams become a reality. Of course, these suggestions will be helpful if this is your reality—you do need to dress to impress, after all.

Here’s what to order if you’re spending time in Italy this summer or if you’re just ready to embrace under-the-sun-chic dressing wherever you are based.

Women’s

Susanna Cinched Dress (Hermoza - $138)

Susanna Cinched Dress by Hermoza.

There’s nothing more comfortable than a flowy sundress. Perfect for wandering through a city or throwing over a swimsuit, Hermoza’s Susanna Cinched Dress is an adorable option. The dress, currently available in White and Black colorways, is an eyelet maxi with cinching at the top. Featuring high side slits, the Susanna is the perfect balance of playful and elegant.

Ultraviolet Dress (Free People - $148)

Ultraviolet Dress by Free People.

Romantic, unique and flattering, Free People’s Ultraviolet Dress is a perfect option for afternoons spent relaxing or out and about. With smocking, puffed sleeves and a strappy back, this dress is a statement-making option that is airy and easy-to-wear, made with 100% cotton. The Ultraviolet Dress is available in four colorways including Sun Yellow - featuring the sweetest sunflowers - Strawberry Combo - another floral option - and Oak Combo and Ivory Combo, which both sport polka dots - which, we believe, are continuing to have a moment.

Cutout Maxi Dress (Vineyard Vines - $89.99-119.99)

Cutout Maxi Dress by Vineyard Vines.

In another ode to polka dots, Vineyard Vines’ Cutout Maxi Dress in Polka Dot-White/Navy is a lovely option for city exploration or seaside lounging. Subtly attention-grabbing with side cutouts, this dress is a great elevated-casual option - wonderful for events or dinners. And if you’re not a fan of polka dots, the dress is available in a second colorway: Kitt Stripe-MistBlue (which is equally as cute).

Rialto Dress (Adoore - $190)

Adoore's Rialto dress in green.

Continuing with the dresses - Adoore’s Rialto Dress can be dressed up or down. Great for kicking around with a pair of sandals or white sneakers, or worn with heels and accessories for a beachy wedding, this option is stunning for an array of occasions. With a fitted bandeau top featuring a twisted bust and wide bell bottom skirt, the dress remains comfortable while dignified in Black, Green, Light Pink or Pastel Yellow. Better yet, the dress includes removable and adjustable shoulder straps for multiple styling options.

Lovely Mindset Ivory Crochet Ruffled Sleeveless Midi Dress (Lulus - $69)

Lovely Mindset Ivory Crochet Ruffled Sleeveless Midi Dress.

Nothing sounds lovelier to me than galavanting around Italy in a white dress (I’m a huge proponent of white dresses in the summer … stay tuned for more to come on that). Lulus has plenty of white dress offerings but the Lovely Mindset Ivory Crochet Ruffled Sleeveless Midi Dress, which features the sweetest details, is just the right balance of chic and romantic - perfect for a day spent sipping wine seaside or grabbing gelato on city streets.

Tencel Summer Dress (Ingrid + Isabel - $89.99)

Ingrid + Isabel Tencel Summer Dress.

For our friends traveling while pregnant, the Tencel Summer Dress from Ingrid + Isabel is a stunning option for summer relaxation. The lightweight maternity dress is focused on flow, with tiny, adjustable straps and a v-cut neckline. It’s meant to fit before, during and after pregnancy - so it’s really appropriate for all, even if you don’t have a baby on the way.

Women's Florence Slide Sandal (Franco Sarto - $129.99)

Women's Florence Slide Sandal in Gold by Franco Sarto.

I’m calling it now, Franco Sarto’s Women’s Florence Slide Sandal is one of the most-loved shoes of summer 2024. Coming in four colorways including White Leather, Cognac Brown Leather, Black Leather and Gold Synthetic (which we’re partial to), any option would be a lovely outfit addition while out to dinner or at a party in Italy. Even with a 2.75 inch heel, the shoe is as comfortable to walk in as it is chic and would certainly elevate any summer outfit.

Roma Suede Tote Bag (Free People - $98)

Roma Suede Tote from Free People.

Free People’s Roma Suede Tote Bag is adorable as it is functional. This bag, which zips fully closed, is exactly the right size for a day on-the-go - it easily fits a phone, wallet, lip gloss, keys and plenty of other necessities, plus there’s room left after the must-haves are nestled in this sling-style bag, perhaps for a camera or any other trinkets. Better yet, this option comes in 11 lovely colorways, perfect to complete any casual outfit.

Breezy Tube Top Black (Djerf Avenue - $75)

Breezy Tube Top in Black by Djerf.

There’s nothing I love more in the summer than a good set. And Djerf Avenue’s Breezy Tube Top and Breezy Ankle Pants in Black are the perfect pairing for a chic, casual look on hot days. As indicated in the name, each piece is “breezy” - the clothing is lightweight, comfortable and subtly unique.

Wonders One Piece (Jantzen - $71.20)

Wonders one piece by Jantzen.

If you’re on the hunt for a show-stopping bathing suit, stop scrolling. Jantzen’s Wonders One Piece is gorgeous in its simplicity and totally pops in the brand’s signature Jantzen Red. The suit features a halter top and is made with textured fabric - it was inspired by one of Jantzen’s square-neck one piece that made its debut in the 1970s. This option is a classic and truly will never go out of style.

The Bungalow (Saint Holiday - $320)

Saint Holiday Bungalow cover-up.

Saint Holiday might be a relatively new brand (it launched in 2019), but I’ll be shocked if it isn’t on everyone’s lips in the coming years. One piece I love from its current collection is The Bungalow, a cover up that’s subtly sexy. Crafted from Japanese cotton crochet, this option is form-fitting in the style of a mid-length t-shirt dress and it’s perfect for vacation wear.

Octopus Tote (Sea Bags - $175 - 195)

Octopus Tote by Sea Bags.

I can’t think about summer on the Italian coast without thinking of a day spent lounging at a beach club. And the number one accessory for that occasion has to be a beach bag. Sea Bags’ Octopus Tote is the perfect option — though it can be used as a daily tote, too. Durable and chic, this option is handmade from recycled sails — and features the illustration from the HMS Challenger’s official expedition report, according to the brand. The bag’s lining includes copied text from Charles Darwin’s notes on “The Origin of Species,” for a special touch.

Beachside Charm Beige Woven Straw Sun Hat (Lulus - $29)

Beachside Charm Beige Woven Straw Sun Hat from Lulus.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t include an option for a sun hat here - and the Beachside Charm Beige Woven Straw Sun Hat from Lulus is cute, casual and fun for the beach and beyond. Made with woven straw, this hat is meant to be lightweight with a somewhat malleable brim and a high collar. I love it to pair with a bathing suit and a summer outfit - depending, of course, on what you’re wearing.

Sunrise (Paula Rosen - $564)

Paula Rosen Sunrise Pendant.

If you’re looking for a unique, special touch to add to your look, stop searching right now. Paula Rosen Jewelry, from California-native designer Paula Rosen, offers a stunning Sunrise pendant that is perfect for summer outfit elevation. The pendant is available in Mother of Pearl, Malachite or Lapis - and, right now, we’re partial to Mother of Pearl - though all are beautiful. All options are crafted with gold vermeil and pavé diamonds.

Lightweight Cashmere Rib Wrap Poncho Sweater (Vineyard Vines - $198)

It never hurts to have an extra layer - and Vineyard Vines’ Lightweight Cashmere Rib Wrap Poncho Sweater is the ideal smart and stylish option. Super soft and versatile, this wrap would work well to throw over a neutral-toned dress or to pair with jeans. Plus, it’s completely classic - so you won’t ever have to worry about it going out of style.

Linen Short Set in Colada (Waverles - $118)

Waverles Linen Short Set.

Linen is my number one choice when it comes to summer clothing (and bedsheets) - and that favorite extends to sleepwear. Waverles offers a Linen Short Set that makes for wonderful pajamas but I’d argue they’re well-worth wearing in public, too, for casual occasions - or, as Waverles suggests, to the beach. Super soft and comfortable, the Linen Short Set is a must-add to any summer wardrobe.

Men’s

Well Worn Midweight Organic Tee (Roark - $45)

Well Worn Midweight Organic Tee by Roark.

I love a classic look - and nothing beats a white t-shirt. Roark’s Well Worn Midweight Organic Tee would pair well with pants, shorts or a swimsuit and is a well-made essential to include in any wardrobe. Featuring a pocket on the chest, the shirt is made with 100% organic cotton.

Johnny-Collar Sweater Polo Shirt in Waffle Knit (Madewell - $75.99-98)

Johnny-Collar Short-Sleeve Sweater Polo by Madewell.

Madewell’s Johnny-Collar Short-Sleeve Sweater Polo is a great option for an elevated-casual, vacation night out. For summer, I particularly love the Saratoga Blue and Linen colorways, though the Dark Baltic and Telluride Stone options are also quite nice. The shirt is soft and comfortable, made from 100% cotton in a waffle texture - Madewell advises it’s a flexible wear, and can be matched with denim, trousers and shorts.

Keppler Aviator Sunglasses (Madewell - $75)

Another great option from Madewell, the Keppler Aviator Sunglasses for men are a very cool option. The pair is made in a tortoiseshell acetate and pay homage to a timeless aviator frame with gradient lenses, made with allyl diglycol carbonate. The sunglasses also come with a microfiber pouch that can be used for cleaning.

7 Inch Pull-On Island Shorts (Vineyard Vines - $89.50)

Vineyard Vines comes in clutch with summer pieces - and the brand’s 7 Inch Pull-On Island Shorts are the perfect kick-around option that have a somewhat elevated look. The shorts are “overwashed” to give a worn-in feel that’s soft and comfortable with an elastic waistband. Coming in 12 colorways, there are plenty of choices for all styles or to mix and match — making for a great men’s wardrobe staple in the summer.

Marine French Terry Hoodie - Sky Blue (Surfside Supply Co. - $98)

For any chillier nights or time spent on the water, Surfside Supply Co.’s Marine French Terry Hoodie - Sky Blue is a great option. Meant to be ultra-comfy, the fleece hoodie is meant to straddle “the line between relaxed and refined” - and it succeeds. Made with cotton and recycled cotton terry, it’s casual but high quality and a great color. Surfside Supply Co.’s terry shorts are great, too.

Gold Cup Harpswell 1-Eye Tan (Sperry - $175)

Sperry’s Gold Cup Harpswell 1-Eye Tan is a beautiful option for dinners or lunches out (or for the office). Buttery soft, this pair of driving moccasins is made with full-grain leather, a lambskin lining and rawhide laces. They are meant to last and can be custom-fitted thanks to Sperry’s 360° Lacing System technology. The shoe is available in both regular and wide sizing.

Linen Stripe Spread Collar Shirt (Vineyard Vines - $79.99)

Meant to be lightweight and easy-to-wear, Vineyard Vines’ Linen Stripe Spread Collar Shirt offers a classic look with an airy feel - a great option for high summer temperatures. Available in three colorways including Nautical Navy STP, Wild Lime STP and Turquoise Fin STP, the shirt is 100% linen and is machine washable.

Gender Neutral

Powell Acetate (Shwood - $199)

Powell Copper Crystal Ebony Brown sunglasses by Shwood.

I’ve always been partial to Ray Bans when it comes to sunnies. But Shwood’s Powell Acetate is giving my favorite pair of sunglasses a run for their money. The shades come in three colorways including Copper Crystal, Matte Smoke and Autumn — and they’re all equally cool. Gender-neutral, the geometric shape is what the brand dubs “modern and refined.” And I tend to agree, it feels classic enough while also feeling contemporary. Made with Italian cellulose acetate, this option offers 100% protection against UVA and UVB rays. The brand recommends this pair to wearers with an oval, heart, rectangle or a round face shape.

Napa (Woodzee - $100)

There are never enough options when it comes to sunglasses for the summer - which is why the Napa from Woodzee is the second of three I’ve opted to include here. Also gender-neutral, this pair comes in three colorways and feels super versatile. With a rounded frame, this pair is made with plant-based plastics, and a lens that offers 100% UVA and UVB protection. The frames are also compatible with prescriptions for eyewear and they’re polarized.

Essentials Arizona Footbed Sandal (Birkenstock - $49.99)

The Essentials Arizona Footbed Sandal from Birkenstock has become, well, an essential in my summer rotation - I love it in the white for all genders. It’s super comfortable and perfect to kick around in. Plus, it’s easily washable and great for a day spent at the beach or poolside.