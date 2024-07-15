Appetito’s Favorite Italian Spots on NBC’s “New York Live”

Recently Appetito's Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto , appeared on NBC's "New York Live" with lifestyle correspondent Ashley Bellman . The segment titled "Visit Italy without leaving New York" (watch it here ) featured Andrew sharing two of his favorite authentic Italian establishments in the trendy Manhattan neighborhood of SoHo.

First stop was Old Fashion Cafe at 110 Thompson Street where Andrew introduced Ashley to two of the three Iacca brothers, Antonello and Gianluca (third brother, Piero , was not on hand), who are credited with bringing Italian cocktail culture to America from their home region of Puglia where they grew up working in their family's stylish cocktail bar. The master mixologists whipped up a variety of classic and innovative cocktails presented in the debonair, engaging fashion which defines the experience at Old Fashion Cafe.

After the aperitivi hour, it was on to SongE' Napule Pizzeria & Trattoria at 132 W. Houston Street for Neapolitan pizza, pasta and dessert. Owner and Chief Pizzaiolo, Ciro Iovine, served as their personal host, sharing two of his signature pies, Margherita and Sorrentina, followed by the slow-roasted ragu of veal and onions over paccheri (jumbo rigatoni) known as Pasta Genovese which the owner adorned with their in-house extra virgin olive oil and a fresh grating of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. Dessert was tiramisu and lemon cake followed by a refreshing glass of limonata from the streetside stand. Andrew's enamor for SongE' Napule was not lost on Ashley as the establishment, one of four in the NYC area, pulses with a Neapolitan passion for exquisite food and love of family.

Appetito will continue to actively promote the Italian eateries and cocktail bars that bring the authentic Italian experience to America. In the meantime, pay a visit to Old Fashion Cafe and SongE' Napule. Tell them that Appetito sent you!