Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Advertisement
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

News

Sip and Savor Restaurant Week in Los Angeles

With chefs creating their own dishes and pairings, the two-week event offers five different ways to explore a classic Italian combination.

9:00 AM EST on November 10, 2026

Whole and sliced salame with slices of bread on a rustic wooden cutting board.

European salumi take center stage alongside Piedmont’s Roero wines during Sip and Savor Restaurant Week, running through Nov. 15.

A little salumi, a glass of wine and a good reason to make dinner plans: Sip and Savor Restaurant Week is underway at five Los Angeles-area Italian restaurants through Nov. 15.

The event gives European cured meats and Roero DOCG wines from Italy’s Piedmont region a turn in the spotlight. Each participating kitchen has developed its own dishes and pairings, giving diners five different interpretations of the same delicious assignment.

The lineup includes Terra Rooftop at Eataly Los Angeles; N10, the restaurant from Italian soccer great Alessandro Del Piero; Sogno Toscano in Santa Monica; Pasta Sisters in Culver City; and Spina in Atwater Village. From rooftop dining to a neighborhood pasta stop, there’s more than one way to join the celebration.

Running Nov. 2–15, the promotion features dishes and wine pairings available à la carte, so diners can work a little exploration into their usual lunch or dinner plans. The event is part of “Sip and Savor: Pairing European Wines and Deli Meats,” a campaign introducing diners to these European specialties.

Find participating restaurants and more information at Sip and Savor.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Recipes

Kelly Rizzo’s Easy Roasted Garlic and Broccoli Pasta

Kelly Rizzo puts the blender to work on a comforting pasta dinner, with roasted garlic and broccoli in every twirl.

November 10, 2026
Features

Why Sardinian Food Isn’t Quite What You Expect From Italy

From shepherds’ bread to honey-covered cheese pastries, Sardinia’s traditional dishes tell the story of life beyond the coast.

November 10, 2026
Today's stories are presented by

Bona Furtuna

From estate-grown Extra Virgin Olive Oil and air-dried Ancient Grain Pasta, to organic Marinara Pasta Sauce, Salt Seasonings, Pesto & Spreads, or Aged Balsamic Vinegar, Bona Furtuna’s Italian food products are sustainably produced for flavor and body while preserving the biological heritage of Sicily.

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Features

Kelly Rizzo on Italian Food, Family and Finding Comfort

The podcast host shares the family dishes she treasures and how cooking keeps her connected to the people she loves.

November 10, 2026
Features

Fare fiasco: When a Wine Bottle Took the Blame

Wine, theater, and the curious career of an Italian bottle with a bad reputation.

November 9, 2026
Features

5 Italian Reds to Sip and Savor This Holiday Season

From the first aperitivo to a slow holiday dinner, these five bottles give hosts plenty to pour.

November 9, 2026
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: 60 Menswear Picks for Autumn/Winter 2026

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

November 8, 2026
Advertisement