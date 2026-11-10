Sip and Savor Restaurant Week in Los Angeles

A little salumi, a glass of wine and a good reason to make dinner plans: Sip and Savor Restaurant Week is underway at five Los Angeles-area Italian restaurants through Nov. 15.

The event gives European cured meats and Roero DOCG wines from Italy’s Piedmont region a turn in the spotlight. Each participating kitchen has developed its own dishes and pairings, giving diners five different interpretations of the same delicious assignment.

The lineup includes Terra Rooftop at Eataly Los Angeles; N10, the restaurant from Italian soccer great Alessandro Del Piero; Sogno Toscano in Santa Monica; Pasta Sisters in Culver City; and Spina in Atwater Village. From rooftop dining to a neighborhood pasta stop, there’s more than one way to join the celebration.

Running Nov. 2–15, the promotion features dishes and wine pairings available à la carte, so diners can work a little exploration into their usual lunch or dinner plans. The event is part of “Sip and Savor: Pairing European Wines and Deli Meats,” a campaign introducing diners to these European specialties.

Find participating restaurants and more information at Sip and Savor.