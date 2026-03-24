Rigatoni Amatriciana with a Red from Roero Is a Pairing to Sip and Savor

This Rigatoni Amatriciana pasta was served at Bottino in New York City during a dinner highlighting European cured meats and wines, part of Sip and Savor: Pairing European Wines and Deli Meats campaign co-funded by the European Union.

Bottino Executive Chef Jamie Kenyon ’s menu featured cured meats paired with wines from Roero DOCG in Italy’s Piedmont region. The recipe highlights guanciale : pork jowl seasoned with salt and black pepper, then slowly cured to develop its rich flavor.

Appetito attended the event and can attest to the wonderful pairing of the Amatriciana with a Roero Rosso DOCG, Nino Costa, 2019.