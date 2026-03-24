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Rigatoni Amatriciana with a Red from Roero Is a Pairing to Sip and Savor

A recipe for Rigatoni Amatriciana showcases the magic of pairing cured meats with the DOCG wines of Roero in Piedmont.

9:00 AM EDT on March 24, 2026

Rigatoni Amatriciana paired with Roero DOCG red wine at dinner, part of Sip and Savor: Pairing European Wines and Deli Meats Campaign Co-funded by the European Union.

Rigatoni Amatriciana paired with Roero DOCG red wine at dinner, part of Sip and Savor: Pairing European Wines and Deli Meats Campaign Co-funded by the European Union.

This Rigatoni Amatriciana pasta was served at Bottino in New York City during a dinner highlighting European cured meats and wines, part of Sip and Savor: Pairing European Wines and Deli Meats campaign co-funded by the European Union.

Bottino Executive Chef Jamie Kenyon’s menu featured cured meats paired with wines from Roero DOCG in Italy’s Piedmont region. The recipe highlights guanciale: pork jowl seasoned with salt and black pepper, then slowly cured to develop its rich flavor.

Appetito attended the event and can attest to the wonderful pairing of the Amatriciana with a Roero Rosso DOCG, Nino Costa, 2019.

Rigatoni Amatriciana with Guanciale, Tomato and Pecorino

Rigatoni Amatriciana with Guanciale, Tomato and Pecorino

Recipe by Chef Jamie Kenyon
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

20

minutes

Ingredients

  • 8 oz. 8 guanciale, cut into 32 pieces, 1 inch wide and ½ cm. thick

  • 1 1 red onion, sliced into 16 pieces (similar size strips)

  • 3 teaspoons 3 chili flakes

  • 4 tablespoons 4 tomato paste

  • 16 ounces 16 tomato sauce

  • 8 tablespoons 8 fresh parsley, thinly sliced

  • 4 ounces 4 Pecorino Romano

  • 4 ounces 4  Grana Padano, freshly grated

  • 1 lb. 1 dry rigatoni pasta

  • Splash olive oil

  • Salt (for pasta water)

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil.
  • Salt the water generously — it should taste like the ocean.
  • Cook the rigatoni to your desired tenderness (al dente recommended).
  • Before draining, reserve about half a cup of pasta water.
  • Drain and set aside.
  • While boiling pasta water, place a large pan over medium heat and add a small splash of olive oil.
  • Add the guanciale and cook until crispy, similar to bacon.
  • As you flip the guanciale, add the sliced onion and cook until softened and lightly caramelized.
  • Add the chili flakes and parsley. Cook briefly until fragrant (about 30 seconds).
  • Stir in the tomato paste and cook, stirring, until it begins to darken slightly.
  • Add the tomato sauce and cook for about 1 minute to combine flavors.
  • Add the drained pasta directly into the sauce.
  • Toss well and cook together for about 30 seconds.
  • If the sauce seems too thick, add a splash of reserved pasta water to loosen it.
  • Remove from heat.
  • Mix the cheeses and toss with the pasta until evenly coated.
  • Taste for salt (it may not need additional seasoning due to the guanciale and cheese).
  • Serve immediately.

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