Hotel Tenuta di Artimino: A Medici Estate Stay Near Florence

Florence is arguably the artistic center of Italy, thanks to the Medici family, but about a 40-minute drive from the city sits a Medici estate where you can relax. Hotel Tenuta di Artimino, a Melia Collection property, is located on the grounds of the estate. The beauty of staying here is that I was able to enjoy the city but spend a day basking in the Tuscan countryside.

The Medici family defined Florentine culture in the 1500s through art, music, architecture and politics, and being able to stay at one of their estates was pure delight. Standing on the property is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Villa Medici La Ferdinanda. It immediately draws your eye, and the inside is just as impressive, with frescoed ceilings and a unique fireplace in every room. Commissioned by Grand Duke Ferdinando I de’ Medici, it overlooks Artimino and the green valley below. While it is not open to the public, tours are periodically offered. I was lucky enough to tour the villa, and it was more than worth the time.

A sweeping stone staircase leads to the columned entrance of Villa Medici La Ferdinanda. Photo by Keri Lumm

The property boasts three different ways to stay. Hotel Paggeria Medicea features traditional hotel rooms, or you can stay in an apartment in the village of Artimino or a Tuscan farmhouse. I stayed in the village, and it was lovely: all the perks of a vacation rental with none of the hassle and all of the amenities of a luxury hotel. My room had a kitchenette, a living area with a couch and table, one bedroom and one bathroom. It let me pretend I was actually living in a medieval village instead of being a mere guest. The best part is that I still had daily housekeeping. The village or farmhouse options would work well for a family or group.

Part of Italy's appeal for me is the food, and you do not have to make the drive into the city for an incredible meal. La Cantina del Redi is farm-to-table, and the olive oil and wine are from the neighboring Artimino Wine Estate. The estate is known for its Carmignano DOCG and Chianti Montalbano. I tried both just so I could report that they are indeed delicious. I enjoyed my dinner of traditional ravioli on the terrace as the sun was setting. I felt like the main character in a movie. Biagio Pignatta is another restaurant on the property that specializes in Tuscan cuisine, and my highlight was the panzanella; I just believe salads are better when they are based on bread.

Sunset over the Tuscan hills as seen from Hotel Tenuta di Artimino. Photo by Keri Lumm

The pool is surrounded by vibrant green lawns and crisp white chairs that just called for me to sit down and read for a while. Add in an Aperol spritz from the Pool Bar, and you have a perfect happy hour.

Every spot at Hotel Tenuta di Artimino is picturesque, and a stay here is an incredible way to spend a few days under the Tuscan sun.