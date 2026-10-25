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Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: What Caught My Eye at Mango During a Weekend Stroll

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

6:42 PM EDT on October 25, 2026

This post contains affiliate links.

Sometimes the best shopping is spur-of-the-moment.

While on a walk with a friend earlier today, I stopped into Mango—a store I love but don’t quite frequent. I was pleasantly surprised by the selection. Mango has quite a lot to offer this fall. 

We quickly picked up item after item, whirling through the store while the Mango team kindly filled fitting rooms for us to try on the pieces we snagged. 

I tried on two sets and a dress, which fit nicely and would be well-suited to a girls’ night, date, cocktail party or any other evening out. Allow me to share my favorites below, plus a jacket I had my eye on.

Jacquard Dress With Halterneck Collar

I have to start by admiring the color here. I love the navy—and I think the jacquard elevates the dress. The silhouette is pretty, flattering and can be dressed up or down, depending on how you wear it. I would advise sizing up.

Asymmetric Leopard Print Skirt + Leopard Print Lace Top

As a believer that leopard print can serve as a neutral, this sheer top and asymmetrical skirt are living rent-free in my brain. The pairing strikes the balance between chic and fun and the pieces be styled individually, too. 

Devoré Blouse With Bow Detail + Devoré A-Line Skirt

I love a burnout moment and with the stretch of events that inevitably come toward the end of each year I think these two pieces are great closet additions. While they work well together, I think the top could pair nicely with jeans or a chocolate brown slip skirt and the skirt would look good with a blazer, sweater or t-shirt.

Brushed-Finish Bambi Jacket

As temperatures drop, jackets have my attention. I’ve always loved faux-fur, and this fawn-like pattern is gorgeous, unique and has the power to take any casual look up a notch. It’s a good weight for the weather we’re experiencing right now, so I’d make my way to Mango to purchase sooner rather than later.

Morgan Hines is Appetito’s food and style writer. She has experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more. Have questions about these picks or want more recommendations? Email morgan@morganhines.com.

Want to read more from Morgan Hines? Subscribe to her Substack "Getting Dressed for Dinner" and follow her on Instagram.

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