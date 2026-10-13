Beyond Pumpkin Spice: Three Italian Recipes for Autumn

Every fall, America loses its mind over pumpkin spice (I admit, I do too), while Italy has been doing autumn squash better for centuries. Zucca is everywhere in Italian fall cooking: roasted with rosemary, folded into risotto, blended into silky pasta sauces. In the northern regions, the smell of browned butter with sage permeates the autumn air.

When I traveled to Italy in mid-autumn, the temperature felt like a New Jersey summer. Not that gelato ever needs an excuse, but the heat made a convincing one.

The first dish I ate when I arrived in Venice was a classic spaghetti pomodoro. A vibrant sprig of fresh basil sat above the pasta, as if trying to cool the steam from the cooked tomatoes. It was the refreshing dish I needed that first day.

As the week went on, I began to feel like a true Italian in the nearly 80-degree weather by layering my outfit. I felt like a nonna in my scarf—I wouldn’t want to catch a cold from the slight breeze that drifted by. While a sweat mustache did, at times, form above my lip, I began to taste autumn in every meal.

Love discovering Italy one bite at a time? Subscribe to the free Appetito newsletter for the latest in food, travel, recipes, and Italian culture stories.

At a tiny trattoria in Florence, I ate meals that tasted like the season itself. There was a ribollita that mirrored a hug from a friend with its warm Tuscan kale and carrots. Then came tortelli di zucca, pillowy little parcels of pasta stuffed with roasted squash, sitting in a pool of browned butter with crisped sage leaves on top. Later that week, I indulged in a white lasagna, golden and bubbling, drizzled with white truffle oil at a vineyard while I sampled sips of wine in between. Every bite pulled me deeper into the season.

There is a certain type of disappointment that sets in the minute you realize you can’t order everything off the menu. I should have ordered more zucca, less nostalgia. What I didn’t order, I made up for at the markets. I eyed all the available produce Italy had to offer. People gathered around to purchase what was in season.

The markets were slowly saying ciao to peppers and zucchini, welcoming in porcini, pumpkin and squash instead. Radicchio and kale crowded the greens stalls, and pears and grapes spilled over the edges of wooden crates. I wanted to buy one of everything and cook my way through the season. But I wasn’t sure it would fit inside my luggage without the squash actually getting squashed.

As soon as I saw people crowding the stalls for porcini and pumpkins, I realized Italians naturally eat with the seasons instead of branding them. There were no packaged pumpkin-flavored foods other than actual pumpkins. The seasonal produce stood on its own without having to become something else entirely. The simplicity of the fall produce (the pumpkin, squash and mushrooms) was the whole point.

Coming home to the typical Italian-American classics in my weekly meal rotation, I knew I had to incorporate more seasonal produce. After playing around with homemade stuffed pasta, I made plump pumpkin ravioli with a butternut squash warm salad that imitated the colors of the foliage outside. Nothing was overly decadent. It was just fresh. I fell in love with cooking what was in season.

I didn't need a latte topped with whipped cream to tell me it was fall. The butternut squash I savored already told me. Here are three delicious meals to bring that Italian autumn harvest to your plate at home.

Print Pumpkin Ravioli Filling and Brown Butter Sage Sauce Recipe by Jamie Spinato







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 4 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 30 minutes Ravioli is my favorite stuffed pasta to make at home. It's easy but looks gourmet—playing around with the fillings is half the fun. This sauce pairs beautifully with gnocchi, homemade ravioli, and even tortellini. If you're not craving carbs, pour it over pan-seared Brussels sprouts instead. Pumpkin Ravioli Filling 1 cup 1 pumpkin purée

1/2 cup 1/2 ricotta cheese, strained with a cheesecloth ricotta cheese

1/4 cup 1/4 grated Parmesan

1 1 egg yolk

1 small 1 shallot, finely minced, sautéed in olive oil

1/2 tsp. 1/2 ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp. 1/2 cinnamon

1/2 tsp. 1/2 fresh sage, finely chopped

salt and pepper, to taste

Brown Butter Sage Sauce

1/2 cup 1/2 butter (1 stick)

8-10 8-10 sage leaves

salt, to taste

freshly cracked black pepper

grated Parmesan, for finishing Directions In a bowl, combine the pumpkin purée, strained ricotta, and Parmesan.

Stir in the egg yolk, sautéed shallot, nutmeg, cinnamon, and fresh sage.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Fill the fresh pasta dough, then seal into a ravioli.

Brown Butter Sage Sauce

In a skillet over medium heat, melt the butter.

Once melted, add the sage leaves.

Cook gently, swirling the pan, until the butter turns golden brown and smells nutty, about 4–5 minutes. The sage leaves will crisp up and give a lovely texture to the sauce.

Toss freshly cooked pasta directly into the pan, coating it in the sauce.

Plate and finish with salt, pepper, and Parmesan. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook