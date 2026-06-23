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Max Tucci’s Truffle and Mushroom Risotto with Pozzi Rice

Inspired by generations of Italian cooking, this risotto rewards patience with every spoonful.

12:30 PM EDT on June 23, 2026

One of my favorite recipes from my bestselling cookbook, The Delmonico Way: Sublime Entertaining & Legendary Recipes from the Restaurant That Made New York is the Truffle and Mushroom Risotto with Pozzi Rice.

Risotto is one of my mother’s favorite dishes to serve. Her rule is simple: never walk away from the stove. Risotto requires attention. The rice must be turned, watched, and fed slowly with warm stock until the grains soften, release their starch, and still hold their shape.

At Delmonico’s, my grandfather Oscar served risotto rich with flavor. This recipe celebrates old Delmonico’s with mushrooms, truffle, white wine, parsley, Parmesan and Pozzi rice.

For me, Pozzi rice gives the dish the body a proper risotto requires. The grain absorbs the wine and stock, carries the mushroom and truffle, and delivers flavors that will make you want another bite.

White Truffle and Mushroom Risotto with Pozzi Rice
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White Truffle and Mushroom Risotto with Pozzi Rice

Recipe by The Delmonico Way: Sublime Entertaining u0026amp; Legendary Recipes from the Restaurant That Made New York
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

30

minutes

Ingredients

  • 3 1/2 cups 3 1/2 cups vegetable stock

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 plus 2 tablespoons truffle oil, divided

  • 1 large 1  yellow onion, finely chopped

  • 1 lb. 1 button mushrooms, finely chopped

  • 1 1/4 cups 1 1/4 Pozzi rice

  • 1 cup 1 white wine

  • 2 cloves 2 garlic, crushed

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

  • white truffle, for shaving

  • freshley grated parmesan cheese, for serving

Directions

  • Place the vegetable stock in a medium saucepan and bring to a simmer.
  •  Keep warm over low heat.
  • In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, warm 3 tablespoons of the truffle oil.
  • Add the onion and sauté until it begins to soften, 2 to 3 minutes.
  • Add the mushrooms and cook for 2 minutes more.
  • Add the rice and stir to coat the grains with the onion, mushrooms, and oil.
  • Add the white wine and garlic, stirring until the wine is absorbed.
  • Reduce the heat to medium-low.
  • Add about ½ cup of the warm stock and cook, stirring constantly, until the liquid is absorbed.
  • Continue adding the stock in small amounts, stirring and allowing each addition to absorb before adding the next.
  • The risotto should take about 20 minutes. The rice should be creamy and al dente.
  • Remove from the heat and stir in the remaining 3 tbsp. truffle oil or Villa Tucci olive oil.
  • Spoon the risotto into warm bowls and garnish with parsley.
  • Shave white truffle over the top at the table and serve with freshly grated Parmesan cheese on the side.

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