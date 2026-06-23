Max Tucci’s Truffle and Mushroom Risotto with Pozzi Rice

One of my favorite recipes from my bestselling cookbook, The Delmonico Way: Sublime Entertaining & Legendary Recipes from the Restaurant That Made New York is the Truffle and Mushroom Risotto with Pozzi Rice.

Risotto is one of my mother’s favorite dishes to serve. Her rule is simple: never walk away from the stove. Risotto requires attention. The rice must be turned, watched, and fed slowly with warm stock until the grains soften, release their starch, and still hold their shape.

At Delmonico’s, my grandfather Oscar served risotto rich with flavor. This recipe celebrates old Delmonico’s with mushrooms, truffle, white wine, parsley, Parmesan and Pozzi rice.

For me, Pozzi rice gives the dish the body a proper risotto requires. The grain absorbs the wine and stock, carries the mushroom and truffle, and delivers flavors that will make you want another bite.