Kelly Rizzo’s Easy Roasted Garlic and Broccoli Pasta

For Kelly Rizzo, comfort food has always meant Italian food — especially pasta with her Nanna’s sauce. Those family meals helped shape her love of cooking, and today, making an Italian dinner for someone she loves is its own source of comfort.
In our recent interview with Rizzo, she shares what those dishes mean to her and how her understanding of comfort food has grown over the years. She also shared a recipe for anyone who could use an easy pasta night: roasted garlic and broccoli pasta.
Find her recipe below, and read the full interview for more on the Italian food and family memories that are so important to her.
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