For Kelly Rizzo, comfort food has always meant Italian food — especially pasta with her Nanna’s sauce. Those family meals helped shape her love of cooking, and today, making an Italian dinner for someone she loves is its own source of comfort.

In our recent interview with Rizzo, she shares what those dishes mean to her and how her understanding of comfort food has grown over the years. She also shared a recipe for anyone who could use an easy pasta night: roasted garlic and broccoli pasta.

Find her recipe below, and read the full interview for more on the Italian food and family memories that are so important to her.

Pin Print Kelly Rizzo's Easy Roasted Garlic and Broccoli Pasta Recipe by Kelly Rizzo







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 4 servings Prep time 15 minutes Cooking time 15 minutes Ingredients 1 1 whole head garlic

1/2 - 3/4 cup 1/2 - 3/4 reserved pasta water

2 cups 2 broccoli

1/2 lb. 1/2 pasta

salt and pepper

handful fresh basil

1-2 tbsp. 1-2 Parmigiano-Reggiano or pecorino

drizzle of good-quality olive oil Directions Slice the end off the garlic head, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Wrap in foil and bake at 400 degrees for 40 minutes.

Cut up broccoli and boil in water until softened, about 15 minutes.

Cook pasta according to package directions in salted water.

Add all ingredients to a blender (except pasta!), blend until smooth and pour over cooked pasta. Enjoy! Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook