Gnudi, Tuscany’s Ravioli Without Pasta

They’re naked, and the Tuscans have no intention of dressing them!
Gnudi, literally meaning “naked,” are delicious little morsels of spinach and sheep’s milk ricotta that belong to Tuscany’s rustic culinary tradition. Think of them as the heart of a raviolo, with no pasta to hide behind. Made across Tuscany under different names and with slight variations, they are a perfect example of how a handful of simple ingredients can become something extraordinary.
One story has it that gnudi were born from a small kitchen mishap: While making ravioli, the pasta dough ran out before the filling did. And in a farmhouse kitchen, something so precious and delicious could certainly not be allowed to go to waste. Once again, necessity and ingenuity created something new: ravioli without the pasta wrapped around them. Naked, indeed.
As so often happens with Italian regional cooking, travel just a few miles and names, shapes and small traditions begin to change. Around Siena, these soft morsels are better known as malfatti, literally “badly made,” a name that makes no apologies for their rustic, irregular shapes. In the Florentine tradition, they become gnudi, or "naked," because they keep the heart of the raviolo but leave its pasta wrapping behind. In Maremma, ricotta and spinach are already at the heart of the region’s traditional large tortelli. With gnudi, that same pairing simply sheds its pasta and becomes the dish itself.
I first tasted them many years ago in a setting that seemed straight out of a fairy tale: a beautiful little hilltop village in the Maremma, in the province of Grosseto. Walking through its narrow streets transported me to a medieval world that somehow still felt incredibly present. History and tradition seemed to linger everywhere. From the hill, the view stretched across rolling green countryside and fields of sunflowers. You could almost smell the hay and the vines soaking up the warmth of the sun.
As the sun slowly began to set, Tuscany seemed to tell its story through its food: the land, the hard work, the love people have for it and those practiced gestures handed down from one generation to the next that have helped create such an extraordinary culinary heritage.
This is what I mean when I think of dinner, or even a single bite, as a true sensory experience, one made of memory and discovery. In their rich simplicity, gnudi were exactly that for me.
This isn’t the first time I’ve made them, and yet they still manage to surprise me, both in flavor and texture. Inside, they remain incredibly soft, while the outside firms up just enough to create a delicate layer around a tender, creamy center.
Sheep’s milk ricotta has more character than cow’s milk ricotta, with a slightly more savory flavor that balances beautifully with the spinach, while nutmeg adds its warm, unmistakable aroma. I love dishes in which just a few simple, good-quality ingredients can create a flavor that stays with you and, above all, makes you want to cook them again.
Gnudi are traditionally served with butter and sage. For my version, I made brown butter and treated the sage separately, drying the leaves gently in the oven before crumbling them into a deliberately coarse powder. I then broiled the gnudi with a generous sprinkle of Parmigiano Reggiano and, once they were ready, finished them with freshly grated lemon zest and the crumbled sage.
A handful of ingredients and no pasta to hide behind. After all, when you taste this good, why get dressed?
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