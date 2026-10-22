5 Italian Super Soups for Fall, According to Dietitians

The cooler months bring more comforting foods and a crisp fall breeze. People swap iced coffee for hot and choose soups instead of salads. Salads are terrific because they are loaded with vegetables that provide vitamins and minerals. However, most people don’t think of soups as a jam packed nutrient-dense meals but soups can be as nutritious as salads.

Soups lend themselves well to having plenty of produce added to them. They are customizable and allow individuals to mix and match their favorite veggies and proteins. Soups have been associated with immune-boosting benefits as well, and for good reason. Their ingredients can provide anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits.

“Soup can be highly nutrient-dense and provide benefits like higher hydration due to the stock (which also contains minerals, aka 'electrolytes'),” says Paul Jaeckel, MS, RDN, owner of Paul Jaeckel Nutrition. “They often contain heartier vegetables, either whole or blended, which can provide much more fiber than would be expected.”

Italians have been making soups and adding veggies to them for centuries. In my house, my mom made soup all year round, despite its association with fall and winter. This is because it can be made in bulk and even stored in the freezer for when you need an easy, fast and delicious meal.

5 Italian soups that will keep you full, fueled and focused during the fall

1. Beans and Escarole

Beans and escarole is a true Italian staple. Cannellini beans are typically sautéed in olive oil with onions, and escarole is added to the pot. Escarole is a leafy green vegetable that has a bitter flavor with a bright exterior.

“Escarole is a great source of vitamin K as well as a good source of folate and vitamin A. Escarole is a cool-season vegetable typically available during fall and winter; a light frost while growing in the fall may even enhance its flavor,” says Fiona Carbone, MS, RD.

White beans, leafy greens and pasta come together in a comforting bowl.

This soup checks many nutritional boxes, especially since it includes white beans, such as cannellini beans.

“Using canned beans is a quick and convenient way to add protein and fiber to your soup. The nutrition from beans can help support digestion, stabilize post-meal blood sugar, and help keep you satisfied after your meal," says Carbone.

“Fiber promotes our gut health and can help to lower cholesterol. 1 cup of white beans can meet 55% of daily copper needs. Copper is a mineral essential for immune function, bone health, and red blood cell production,” adds Lane Hochschild, MPH, RDN.

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2. Pasta e fagioli

Pasta e fagioli, meaning pasta and beans, is hearty and nourishing. It contains olive oil, bright vegetables, aromatic seasonings like garlic and parsley, along with tomatoes, and, of course, pasta.

“This inexpensive, simple dish is perfect for vegetarians or vegans, and provides a complete protein when pasta and beans are combined,” says Lisa Cicciarello Andrews, MEd, RD, LD, Founder of Sound Bite Nutrition. “It’s also a good source of fiber and antioxidants from the beans and tomato sauce. Bonus: Vitamin C in tomato sauce enhances iron absorption from beans and pasta,” says Andrews.

“The beans and pasta are complex carbohydrates that digest slowly which helps to stabilize blood sugar,” says Hochschild. “Tomatoes have antioxidant properties like lycopene, vitamin C, vitamin E, and phenolic compounds which are all protective to our health.”

3. Minestrone

AMany Italian soups start with onions, carrots and celery. Minestrone is no different. It consists of vegetables, beans and a small amount of pasta.

“Minestrone is one of those soups that gets overlooked but can do a lot of heavy lifting in the nutrition department,” says Tori Martinet, MS RD LDN, Intuitive Eating & Culinary Dietitian, Founder, Tori's Table. “The tomato base and the many vegetables that are often included bring so many important nutrients to the table, while the beans and pasta offer great carbs and extra fiber."

4. Italian Wedding

Italian wedding soup contains both veggies and meat. It is an Italian American dish that is both nourishing and delicious. Chefs and home cooks add meatballs and greens such as escarole.

“Italian wedding soup was served at holidays at my house but can be enjoyed on any cool fall day. My mother would cook chicken and make her own meatballs, which makes this soup a hearty source of protein and iron. Greens such as escarole and spinach are traditionally added, which boost the soup’s vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidant profile,” says Andrews.

“Italian Wedding soup is a cold-weather classic. The meatballs in the soup are always a fan favorite and a great source of iron and protein. It also has carrots, which can support eye health, skin health and digestion,” says Kayla DeNigris, RD, founder of Nutrikay Wellness.

5. ZUPPA Toscana

Zuppa toscana, referred to as minestra di pane in Italy (meaning bread soup) has gained popularity in recent years. It is a soup originating from Tuscany that contains cannellini beans, potatoes and kale.

“It contains many nutrient-dense ingredients, including kale and garlic. Kale is a great source of Vitamin K, which supports heart health and healthy blood clotting,” says DeNigris. “Garlic is a powerful antioxidant food that strengthens the immune system, especially during flu and cold season,” says DeNigris

“A bit more on the creamy side, Zuppa Toscana is a punchy but comforting soup with a base of sausage, potatoes, and kale, plus a touch of cream to finish it off. I think this soup is one of the more robust options that actually feels like a real, hearty meal and hits the spot on a cold day," adds Martinet.

Whether you prefer beans or veggies, these soups have it all. From hearty ingredients to nourishing broths, incorporating soup into your diet this fall is a no-brainer.

“Soup is a nourishing meal that is versatile, nutrient rich and an easy one-pot meal. Soups can utilize various vegetables, herbs, beans, lentils, whole grains, and lean proteins such as ground turkey; combining this all together helps to build a balanced meal that is fiber packed and keeps you full,” says Hochschild.