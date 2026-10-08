Pasta Wednesday with Spaghetti Roots, Week 1: Spicy Vodka Sauce

October is National Pasta Month as well as Italian Heritage Month , so I am coming together with Appetito every Wednesday throughout the month to share an Italian-American-inspired pasta dish.

These are dishes that feel familiar, invite conversation, and give us another reason to gather around the table. For our first week, we’re starting off with a bang: spicy vodka. There’s something about a bowl of spicy vodka pasta that makes everyone want to pull up a chair. Luscious tomato sauce, cream, and just enough heat—it’s a fitting place to begin

My version gets its heat from Calabrian chili paste, one of my favorite ingredients. I use tomato paste to keep the sauce nice and luscious and smooth, while shallot and garlic gently flavor the extra virgin olive oil before being removed. Their flavor stays behind, giving the sauce an aromatic foundation without interrupting its velvety texture.

Once the tomato paste has cooked, I add the vodka and stir until the sauce comes together. Then comes the sea salt, black pepper, and Calabrian chili paste, which cook for a few moments before I add the cream. The finished sauce has a little acidity from the tomato, warmth from the chili, and that subtle, clean bite from the vodka.

To finish, I top the pasta with beautiful, creamy Lioni Latticini burrata. As it meets the warm sauce, its richness softens the heat and makes each bite a little more indulgent. It’s a generous finishing touch for a dish meant to be shared—and a delicious way to begin a month of cooking together.