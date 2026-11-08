Sunday Shop: 60 Menswear Picks for Autumn/Winter 2026

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Last week, I curated cozy womenswear for the current season and the next as winter approaches. This week, I dug into menswear more generally as the weather continues to cool.

After spending much of today scouring the internet, I’ve put together a second collection of 60 shoppable links for men—think sweaters, pants, boots and more—that I think are worth taking home this fall.

The price points and styles included a range with selections from brands such as Surfside Supply Co. (a brand that the men in my life have worn on repeat), Abercrombie & Fitch, Alex Mill, J.Crew, Banana Republic, AMI Paris, FatFace, Charles Tyrwhitt and more.

Shop the full list here.

Next week, we’ll dive into a selection of products I’ve tested recently. Have a fabulous Sunday!

Morgan Hines is Appetito’s food and style writer. She has experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more. Have questions about these picks or want more recommendations? Email morgan@morganhines.com.

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