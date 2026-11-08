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Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: 60 Menswear Picks for Autumn/Winter 2026

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

3:18 PM EST on November 8, 2026

The image above contains products from Vuori, Banana Republic, FatFace and Le Alfré

This post contains affiliate links.

Last week, I curated cozy womenswear for the current season and the next as winter approaches. This week, I dug into menswear more generally as the weather continues to cool.

After spending much of today scouring the internet, I’ve put together a second collection of 60 shoppable links for men—think sweaters, pants, boots and more—that I think are worth taking home this fall.

The price points and styles included a range with selections from brands such as Surfside Supply Co. (a brand that the men in my life have worn on repeat), Abercrombie & Fitch, Alex Mill, J.Crew, Banana Republic, AMI Paris, FatFace, Charles Tyrwhitt and more.

Shop the full list here

Next week, we’ll dive into a selection of products I’ve tested recently. Have a fabulous Sunday! 

Morgan Hines is Appetito’s food and style writer. She has experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more. Have questions about these picks or want more recommendations? Email morgan@morganhines.com.

Want to read more from Morgan Hines? Subscribe to her Substack "Getting Dressed for Dinner" and follow her on Instagram.

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