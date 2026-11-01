Sunday Shop: 60 Cozy Women’s Finds for Autumn/Winter 2026 

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As temperatures continue to drop, leaves turn and fall and with Halloween behind us, we are firmly within cozy dressing territory.

As much as I dread deep winter, the seasonal change is one I always welcome—at least in the beginning. It feels downright luxurious after months of sweating to snuggle into a chunky knit, to wrap yourself in a scarf for a morning walk and to style a sweater dress for dinner.

With that in mind, I spent my Sunday afternoon scouring the internet for this season’s best cozy staples. I’ve put together a selection of 60 shoppable links—mostly sweaters but also dresses, scarves, loungewear sets and more—that I think are worth adding to your closet this fall.

Styles and price points range with offerings from brands including Ralph Lauren, Abercrombie & Fitch, Reformation, Sézane, Banana Republic, Anthropologie, Jenni Kayne, Free People, Alex Mill, Favorite Daughter, Maje, Aritzia, L.L. Bean, J.Crew, Nuuds and Gap, among others.

Shop my full curation here—and stay tuned for next week’s Sunday Shop for my men’s cold-weather edit.

Morgan Hines is Appetito’s food and style writer. She has experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more. Have questions about these picks or want more recommendations? Email morgan@morganhines.com.

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