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It’s that time of year: Invitations are rolling in for holiday parties with friends, colleagues and family members.

With an RSVP comes anticipation, excitement and, of course, an addition to one’s shopping list: The host or hostess gift.

It’s easy enough to snag a bottle of something (think wine, spirits or a non-alcoholic option) on the way to your destination. But if you want to go the extra mile, skip the predictable choice: it’s worth considering something different—or an addition to jazz up your wine selection.

Editor’s note: Please don’t mistake this roundup for bottle gifting slander, sometimes you can’t beat a classic.

With that, I give you this week’s Sunday Shop theme: Unique gifts for the host you want to impress. Below, I’ve selected a number of items that are intriguing and aesthetically pleasing, ranging in price and purpose.

Neo Marble Coasters, Set of 4 ($48)

Made with Toronto marble, Anthropologie’s Neo Marble Coasters are useful and beautiful. These are sure to please any host—even one you might not know as well thanks to their neutral coloring.

Horse Ornament ($28 but 40% off with code BF40)

One of Jonathan Adler’s collectible Menagerie ornaments, the Horse Ornament is made from unglazed porcelain featuring a matte finish and complete with a green satin ribbon. It’s perfect to hang from a wine bottle or to present in its beautiful box.

Cashmere Musk Candle ($109)

In a gorgeous vessel, FUME’s Cashmere Musk Candle combines sandalwood with musk, toasted tonka bean and a touch of lavender. It’s a fragrance that’s intended to be soft, warm and weightless—a perfect scent to say “thank you for having me.”

Mari Beaded Wine Bottle Bag ($195)

For the fashionable host, consider STAUD’s Mari Beaded Wine Bottle Bag. It’s a bit of a splurge but it is absolutely stunning, crafted with beads intricately incorporated to create a print that is truly art. Pro tip: Fill this bag with a bottle of your favorite sip to personalize your gift.

Want more ideas?

This is just a taste of what can be gifted to a host this holiday season. If you are craving more, visit my ShopMy for a fuller selection.

Morgan Hines is Appetito’s food and style writer. She has experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more. Have questions about these picks or want more recommendations? Email morgan@morganhines.com.

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