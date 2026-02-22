Sunday Shop: TIMESAVVY, Grand Apizza, NOYZ

As the snow falls in New York, I’m returning to my traditional Sunday Shop format: A few product recommendations and a restaurant rec—without an overarching theme.

Lashes of my dreams

I’ve been testing YSL Beauty’s Lash Latex Mascara for the last few weeks and it's changed the game for me. I might never go back to my go-to mascara. With Lash Latex, my lashes look longer, are well shaped and are clump-free. It’s been about a month since my first application and I am obsessed. I can’t recommend this product enough.

Face mask to keep stocked

TIMESAVVY’S SEALING IN MOISTURE MASK is my latest addiction. I have already gone through a five-pack. These masks are great for multitasking. They are comfortable and they don’t slip—which is huge. Dermatologist-tested, the mask is made with niacinamide, adenosine and collagen, and is meant to promote evenly toned, glowing and firm skin.

Would bathe in this scent

I’m working on a fragrance guide (coming soon to a future Sunday Shop) but I can’t wait to spread the word about Noyz’s Mylk De Parfum in Unmute. The pour-on fine fragrance milk is long-lasting and indulgent. Wearing it feels like wrapping oneself in a rich, multi-sensory blanket. It’s not sticky but soft, if a liquid can be described that way. Meant to be the first step in a fragrance routine, it’s also hydrating with hyaluronic acid. (Forgive me if I repeat myself with this recommendation in a few weeks’ time when the fragrance guide publishes.)

Connecticut shoreline pizza recommendation

Last weekend, I visited Connecticut to look at wedding venues. After a string of visits, we stopped into Grand Apizza in Madison. Despite growing up in the area, I’d never been to the New Haven-style pizza joint that has three locations on the shoreline in Madison, Clinton and Guilford. The meal was a major highlight of the trip. And I was impressed with the restaurant’s gluten free crust. Definitely will be back.

