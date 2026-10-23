Erbazzone: The Savory Pie Reggio Emilia Eats for Breakfast

In Emilia-Romagna, there is a savory pie that is crisp on the outside, soft and colorful within. But it is not just one of those foods that taste like home or a street-food favorite: in Reggio Emilia, people even eat it for breakfast. With a cappuccino.

Yes, a cappuccino.

An extraordinary break from the rules for us Italians, for whom cappuccino and a sweet cornetto are a marriage that rarely welcomes intruders. But in this case, the exception is worth every single bite.

This very Reggiano exception has a name: erbazzone. Or scarpazzone.

Its origins belong to rural culture, to a time when people cooked with whatever the garden provided and used everything they had at their disposal. And when I say everything, I mean everything. Even the ribs of Swiss chard, the thick, fleshy parts of the stalks, which in the local dialect were called scarpe, or “shoes.” Hence the other name by which erbazzone is known: scarpazzone, or scarpasòun in the Reggio dialect.

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Today, we hear a lot about zero waste. Well, let me tell you, we haven't invented anything: we've simply given a new name to something that was part of everyday life in rural culture.

Its origins are generally traced back to the Middle Ages and, century after century, erbazzone became one of the signature dishes of Reggio Emilia's cuisine, eventually receiving protected geographical (PGI) status in March 2026.

But a recipe that travels through centuries rarely stands still.

In Correggio, for example, you can try scarpasòt, made without a pastry crust and cooked directly in a pan. In the Reggio Apennines, meanwhile, scarpasòun muntanèr contains a seemingly unexpected ingredient: rice.

And behind that rice is a story. It is said to have found its way into the recipe through the women who came down from the Apennines to work seasonally as mondine, rice-field workers in the Po Valley. When they returned home, they brought back not only memories of that work but also a new ingredient for an old recipe.

I imagine the kitchens of those days, the aroma of pancetta sizzling with Swiss chard and the skilled hands of the rezdore rolling out the foieda, the thin sheet of dough made with water, flour, lard and salt that would encase the filling.

The rezdora was much more than the woman at the stove: in rural Emilian society, she played a central role in running the home and family. Today, the rezdore, or zdore, are known far beyond the borders of Emilia-Romagna, especially for their extraordinary skill in rolling out sheets of fresh pasta, from which tagliatelle, tortellini and so many other wonders of Emilian cuisine are born.

I had never made erbazzone before, so I couldn't wait to taste it. At first bite, you notice the gentle bitterness of the Swiss chard. Then come the sweetness of the pancetta, the savory depth of Parmigiano Reggiano, the lively kick of black pepper and the freshness of parsley, all enclosed between two thin, crisp layers of pastry.

Together, they create a rich, rounded flavor that is deeply satisfying.

If you'd like to pair it with wine, I suggest a lambrusco or a spergola from the Colli di Scandiano e Canossa. But trust me, it's pretty great with a cold beer, too!