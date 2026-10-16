Italian Zucchini Crostini: A Recipe Souvenir From Rome

How do you travel? Some of us stay put to relax, not prioritizing too much. Then there are travelers who fill their itineraries, making sure to hit all the landmarks and taste all the local food. I fall into the itinerary-driven group with a strong focus on food. I research the cuisine, the local dishes and the restaurants. Even the grocery stores become points of interest to explore. I want to soak up as much of the city or region’s food culture as much as possible. Now drop me anywhere in Italy and my food adventures never end.

Among all my Italian food adventures, the road always leads me back to Rome. Rome is in the Lazio region of Italy. Its cuisine is rooted in simplicity and local ingredients, very much like the rest of Italy. Specifically in Lazio, you’ll find lots of pecorino cheese, guanciale, artichokes, fava beans and some iconic pasta dishes.

The souvenir I search for on each trip is a new recipe. I search the tucked-away alleys and little shops for something memorable and inspirational. Here’s a challenge I have for you: Next time you’re on a trip or simply out in your own town, look for a dish that makes you want to recreate the recipe at home. Think of it as a game. Now, we don’t actually know the recipe, but that is the fun part: dissection the flavors and the memory of the meal to create your own version. That’s how we arrived at this crostino. I found it at one of my favorite spots, one I’ve been to more than a handful of times over the years. The menu has some staples and favorites, but this one seemed new and different. It stood out beyond the typical Roman flavors and soon became the recipe souvenir I was in search of.

A crostino is one small slice of bread that is toasted or grilled, then usually topped with something savory. You may have tried many varieties of crostini. They are popular and can be simple or creative. When hosting, they make a great appetizer for a crowd. A perk of these is that you can prep the topping ahead of time, then toast the bread before your company arrives. They feel effortless yet elevated. To make it more fun, the topping combinations are endless. Next time you’re in search of the perfect party appetizer, pull this one out.

Pin Print Zucchini Crostini Recipe by Danielle Simone Arata







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 4 servings Prep time 15 minutes Cooking time 25 minutes Ingredients 1 1 zucchini, sliced

1 cup 1 ricotta

Italian bread, sliced and toasted

a few pinches of salt

1 clove 1 garlic

2 tbsp. 2 olive oil and more for drizzling Directions Slice and dice the zucchini.

Spread into an even layer over the cutting board and sprinkle with salt. Let sit for five minutes to draw out some moisture from the zucchini.

After five minutes or so, you’ll notice the beads of water, pat dry with a paper towel.

Heat a frying pan over medium heat.

Add two tablespoons of olive oil to the pan.

Once the oil begins to heat up, add the smashed clove of garlic, then the diced zucchini.

Stir to combine and let simmer for at least 15 minutes.

If the mixture seems dry, add another drizzle of olive oil.

Continue simmering and stir occasionally. Once the zucchini are tender and golden, remove from the heat.

Toast sliced Italian bread.

Spread a thick layer of ricotta across each slice of toast.

Top with the zucchini mixture, warm or at room temperature, then garnish with a generous amount of paprika.

Once assembled, serve immediately. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook