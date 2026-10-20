Pasta Wednesday Week 2: Cheese Tortellini with Pancetta and Peas

Sunday was for sauce. But somewhere between Sunday’s meal and the next weekend, there was always another pot of pasta on the stove.

Growing up in Italian American communities, I knew midweek pasta was often something quick and simple: garlic and oil, perhaps, or tortellini with peas and cream. These were the dinners that fit into an ordinary evening, made with familiar ingredients and without much fuss.

Cheese tortellini with peas feels especially Italian American in my memory. So many households seemed to have their own version. Some made it with pancetta; others with prosciutto or guanciale, and often there was no meat at all. The dish changed a little from kitchen to kitchen, depending on who was cooking and what was in the refrigerator. In our house, Pecorino was always the cheese of choice.

For this week’s Pasta Wednesday with Appetito magazine, I’m making my version with fresh cheese tortellini from Piccola Pasta Shop , pancetta, shallot, peas and cream.

That combination is what makes this dish so satisfying: salty pancetta, sweet peas and tender cheese-filled pasta, brought together by cream and a generous amount of black pepper. Grated Pecorino stirred in off the heat gives the sauce the sharpness I remember and love.

Even now, this is the kind of dinner I want during a busy week. It comes together quickly, feels generous on the plate and brings me straight back to those familiar family meals. Sunday sauce had its place, but so did the pasta we made in between. This is one I’m always happy to return to.