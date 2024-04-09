You might order a dirty martini as your first drink of the night — after all, the classic cocktail made typically with vodka or gin, vermouth, olive juice, and garnished with olives is a classic for a reason. But have you considered eating a dirty martini?

Many people on TikTok have tried the flavor profile in meal form with Dirty Martini Pasta trending late last spring — and other related dirty martini menu items popped up at the time, too. Now, martini-lovers have the opportunity to experience dirty martini piquancy in pizza form at Gelso & Grand in New York City.

Dubbed “The Dirty Aly” the Gelso & Grand pizza is named for food journalist Aly Walansky, who leaned into the flavor trend.

And after trying the white pie in late March, I can say it really does capture the soul of a dirty martini. Meanwhile, it is certainly unique, not your classic pizza dish, and it is enticing. The dirty martini pizza includes blue cheese, parmesan, green olives, pickled red onions, and red onions.

The pizza is available at Gelso & Grand (at 186 Grand St. in Little Italy) through May 17. Here, the restaurant offers Appetito its recipe in case readers can’t make it in to order a pie themselves, though we do think it’s worth trying in-person at the Little Italy restaurant, perhaps with a dirty martini on the side.

Dirty Martini Pizza







0 from 0 votes Recipe by Gelso u0026amp; Grand Servings 2 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes Ingredients For the pizza dough

3 cups 3 All Trumps Flour (high gluten)

1 1/4 cup 1 1/4 water

2 tsp. 2 Olive oil

1/2 tsp. 1/2 Kosher salt

1 tsp. 1 Yeast (any style)

1/2 tsp. 1/2 Sugar

For the pizza

9 oz. 9 Pizza dough

3 oz. 3 Fresh Mozzarella cheese

2 oz. 2 Shredded Mozzarella cheese

0.80 oz. 0.80 (1 tsp.) Parmesan Cheese

2 oz. 2 Blue cheese Crumbles

0.05 oz. 0.05 Fresh Rosemary

3 3 ea Queen Green Olives

1 oz. 1 Fresh Red Onions Sliced

1 oz. 1 Pickles Red Onion ( topping)

0.10 oz. 0.10 Fresh Parsley ( topping ) Directions First add the yeast to the water and dilute it.

In a Bowl, add the Flour and sugar and mix well.

Then add olive oil, salt and mix well again until you obtain the dough. Tip: one way to know that it is ready is that the dough does not stick to your hands.

Then divide it in two and let it rest for at least two hour minimum at room temperature, putting a little olive oil on it so that it doesn't dry out and then cover it.

Preheat the oven to 450"F.

After two hours, start working the dough and start stretching it.

Add the ingredients.

Cook the pizza for approximately 20 minutes, checking to see if it's done regularly after 10 minutes.