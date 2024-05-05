Sunday Shop: Ouai, Lapo’s, Bar Madonna

I know I’m a broken record, but have you noticed the weather? The difference in my mood is palpable with sunshine beating down and the ability to stuff my winter coat to the back of my closet. I’m ready to fully ignore that puffy pal for the next six to eight months (yes, I will avoid wearing it until absolutely necessary).

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Taking care: I’m loving Ouai’s newly released St. Barts Hair and Body Mist - which smells like a day at the beach in a bottle (if it’s not abundantly clear, I am on the dreaming-of-summer-every-second track). With top notes of orange oil, dragon fruit and ocean breeze accord, middle notes of sampaguita, tuberose and orange blossom and base notes of baltic amber and musk, the scent is warm, light and sunny. Plus, the mist is paraben-free, color-safe, keratin-safe, vegan and lives in recycled packaging.

Lapo's non-alcoholic Negroni.

Drinking: As you might have gathered from my past coverage, I love a non-alcoholic bevvy from time to time, particularly on a weeknight (really not a hangover fan), and Lapo’s Non-Alcoholic Negroni is my newest favorite. With origins in Florence, Italy, the drink comes packaged in a very fun can and is super tasty. It’s slightly sparkling and “molto bitter.” I’d say it’s just as delicious as an alcoholic negroni.

Eating: To be frank, I’m not usually a protein bar girl. I’ll have one here and there but wouldn’t typically consider eating them on the regular. However, that might change now that I’ve tried a sample of Nick’s. The Swedish snack bar is high in protein and low in carbs — it’s also keto-friendly, if that’s your thing. I often feel like protein bars taste artificial but this doesn’t, and it kind of tastes like candy. The Choklad Peanöt is my bar of choice currently and I can’t wait to explore the other flavors, and maybe Nick’s ice cream options, too.

Molly Dickson of the Marshalls Style Collective.

Checking out: As much as I love luxury, I love a deal, and I’ve long been a Marshalls fan. I blame my mom. I can’t say how many hours we’ve spent at varying Marshalls locations on the hunt for gems amidst the racks. But Marshalls is actually making tracking what’s trending easier. Marshalls recently launched its Good Stuff Style Collective with input from celebrity stylists including Zerina Akers, Enrique Melendez and Molly Dickson. The experts, who have styled stars including Latto, Sydney Sweeney, and Jenna Ortega, among others, have partnered with Marshalls to share styling advice for shoppers. Their advice is featured in Marshalls’ “The Edit” for spring and summer 2024.

Salumi and bread from Bar Madonna. Photo: Carbon Stories

Dining: Recently opened Bar Madonna in Williamsburg is about to be the “it” cocktail bar of the summer, in my humble opinion. Italian-American inspired, Bar Madonna aims to fuse art, fashion and storytelling and it succeeds with flair and plenty of flavor - if its dishes and drinks are any indication. The bar is “cool” personified. It’s an easy space to hang out in, has plenty of classic and unique offerings and - at least when I was there - an excellent playlist. The restaurant boasts an excellent dirty martini and plenty of other tempting cocktails, too (which I’ll be returning to try). I’d also advise ordering the Smashed Meatball Parm, the Stracciatella, and the 14 oz NY Strip.