Appetito Pairs with Pecorino Romano PDO and Kristine Jannuzzi

Appetito launched a social media campaign to promote Pecorino Romano PDO featuring cheese expert Kristine Jannuzzi.

12:30 PM EST on January 31, 2026

Pecorino Romano PDO.

We at Appetito magazine are thrilled to partner once again with the Consortium for the Protection of Pecorino Romano PDO Cheese and the European Union on the Pecorino Romano on Top campaign. 

The "Pecorino on Top" campaign is sponsored by the European Union.
We are particularly thrilled to feature Kristine Jannuzzi, a six-time judge at the World Cheese Awards, in this three-part campaign. We are confident that Kristine's expertise and talent as an educator will effectively convey the overall superiority of Pecorino Romano PDO and why it is "Always on Top."

The series curated by Kristine and conceived with Appetito will consist of three reels shot for social media. The initial will feature Kristine explaining the basics of Pecorino Romano PDO; the second will be a carousel of footage Kristine shot on the island of Sardinia (where the overwhelming majority of Pecorino Romano PDO is produced), and the series will conclude with Kristine speaking with Lou Di Palo on location in New York City at Di Palo's Fine Foods (a clip captured and expertly edited by Appetito’s Creative Director Krista Zangari). See our Instagram page for all three reels.

Kristine Jannuzzi with Lou Di Palo and a wedge of Pecorino Romano PDO at Di Palo's Fine Foods.
It is part of the ethos at Appetito to celebrate the best of European products, and Pecorino Romano PDO cheese is a storied cheese, dating back to the Roman era, universally recognized for its quality, health benefits and versatility.

Products such as Pecorino Romano PDO exemplify the best practices for production that define European tradition and elevate the culinary experience. We are proud to be a part of this promotion.

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or of the granting authority. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

Today's stories are presented by

