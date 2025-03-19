Bar Bonobo’s Elaine Marlow on Her Chelsea Hotspot’s First Year 

Bar Bonobo aims (and succeeds) at bringing 1970's Italian disco vibes to Manhattan. Bar Bonobo is chic, upscale and cool with a unique energy complemented by a menu filled with splash-making craft cocktails including its “CornStar Martini” and “Really Wet Martini.”

And now, Bar Bonobo is celebrating its first birthday after opening last spring.

In acknowledgement of its anniversary, Elaine Marlow, Bar Bonobo's founder and CEO, had a question and answer session with Appetito regarding the Chelsea hotspot’s first year open.

Editor’s note: Responses have been lightly edited.

Elaine Marlow, Founder & Managing Partner of Bar Bonobos.

Can you tell me how you're feeling a year after Bar Bonobo's opening?

It's always a big risk opening any new business. When you open you are always questioning if the concept will work. The only people who can tell you are the customers. And the feedback has been so positive and encouraging. I’m proud of what we have created.

What were your goals for the bar when it opened last year?

We wanted to create an upscale cocktail bar that was approachable. Some cocktail bars can be intimidating. Often their menus are like short novels and the ingredients a foreign language. But we wanted a neighborhood spot where people can get a good drink and relax in a beautiful space.

The interior of Bar Bonobos. Photo by Alejandro Ramos.

What goals have you satisfied that you set out to achieve?

We've certainly exceeded our first year goals and are proud to be a fixture in the Chelsea neighborhood.

What are your goals now, a year into opening the business?

We're excited to debut brunch this spring and are hoping to expand the Bar Bonobo concept even more in 2025 and beyond. Watch this space!

Tell me about the best memory you have in the first year of business.

Walking through the bar one evening and seeing the seats full, everyone laughing and drinking the cocktails we created in the glasses we handpicked on the tables we designed in a space we envisioned and feeling like, "Wow! We did it!”

Craft cocktails are the specialty of Bar Bonobos.

And the craziest?

The first year is just a rollercoaster of emotion. I can't say there is one moment that sticks out as the craziest, but I look back often and think we have come so far.

What are the biggest challenges you face as part of the restaurant industry?

The costs of running a business like this continue to rise, along with ever changing policies. This adds significant stress to the day to day, coupled with how fast the New York City bar / restaurant scene changes. Having a slow week / month can really impact you.

What do you hope people think of when they hear "Bar Bonobo"?

Bar Bonobo - I hope people think, "That's a great spot to grab a drink!"

The chic decor and design of Bar Bonobos. Photo by Alejandro Ramos.

What are your plans for year two?

We hope to continue to grow with the neighborhood. We see new bars being built around us, and we hope we can continue to create a community for the locals.

What advice would you give new restaurant or bar owners a year in?

Ultimately, the guests will tell you exactly what they need you to be. Keep adjusting. Let go of what you want it to be and listen to what it needs to be, within reason of course!

Please feel free to add anything you'd like.

Hire the right team. They are the house that will build a successful business. Sharing the experience with good people is much more fun.