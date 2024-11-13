Caruso Provisions Infuses Their Giardiniera with Family Tradition

Editor's Note: Appetito loves the Italian food of Chicago, despite our Editor-in-Chief's recent beef with Season 3 of The Bear . To help our readers understand Windy City Italian cuisine, we've opened our pages to the Caruso family, makers of one of Chicago's signature condiments.

Definition: Giar•di•nie•ra - an Italian relish of pickled vegetables preserved in vinegar or oil.

Caruso Provisions isn’t just a brand; it’s a piece of who we are, a nod to our roots, and a reminder of what truly matters—family and tradition. When the world hit pause in 2020, our brother, Chef Dominic Caruso, left behind a shuttered, broken Manhattan and came back to Chicago , back to family, to launch something that felt real: Caruso’s Giardiniera. He took our family’s best-kept secret—a recipe passed down through generations—and shared it beyond our kitchen, into yours.

The Caruso Provisions logo.

Our story isn’t about fancy labels, factory lines, or a chef’s whim. It starts decades ago in a cramped, fragrant kitchen, filled with the aroma of red sauce bubbling on the stove, fresh jars lined up on the counter, and the taste of something you don’t forget.

Our mother carried on our grandmother’s recipes, filling her kitchen with the smell of Serrano peppers, tangy olives, earthy eggplant, fresh garlic, and that simmering Sunday red sauce our grandmother called sugo. But the one thing that really stole the show? Her homemade giardiniera. It was our family’s go-to, adding a punch of flavor to every meal, turning the ordinary into something extraordinary.

Caruso's Giardiniera on a Chicago style Italian beef sandwich.

Dominic saw something in that jar—a chance to bring a spark of our family’s fire to every table. Caruso’s Giardiniera isn’t some watered-down version of tradition; it’s an experience. Each jar is crafted in small batches, made for those who appreciate food that doesn’t shy away and built with ingredients that never cut corners. This isn’t just heat. It’s richness from olive oil, a hint of sweetness from red bell peppers and carrots, crunch from celery and cauliflower, a bright tang from vinegar, and spices that take their time to hit you in layers. The flavor is bold, like the city it hails from. More than just spicy—it’s the kind of taste that makes your tastebuds salivate as soon as the jar top pops…

This is the kind of giardiniera that stays with you, the kind that’s got a rough edge and doesn’t apologize for it. It’s for those who want their food with a bit of attitude, who understand that real flavor has roots, memories, and stories woven into every bite. One taste, and you’ll know: this isn’t just a condiment. It’s Caruso Provisions—a piece of our family, made to be part of yours.