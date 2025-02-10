Italian Luxury in Florida: Ferrari’s “Cavallino Classic” in Palm Beach

Cavallino directly translates to “little horse” in Italian and represents the Ferrari brand’s iconic emblem of power and Italian craftsmanship.

Each year, the epitome of Italian elegance and excellence is showcased at Palm Beach’s annual Cavallino Classic . The Concorso d’Eleganza descends upon the lawn of the iconic Breakers Hotel with dozens of some of the world’s rarest and classic Ferraris for spectators to admire.

Rare and classic Ferrari's under palm trees of the Breakers Hotel.

Owners have participated in the Cavallino Classic since 1992 in preservation of Enzo Ferrari’s legacy, with additional Classics hosted globally in Modena, The Middle East and Australia. The Classic is the largest global event dedicated exclusively to Ferrari automobiles with over 2,000 attendees from around the world.

At Cavallino, the cars are judged based on a variety of contributing factors and are awarded prizes including “Best of Show” which results in an immediate vehicle value boost of 15%. All weekend long, VIP events and galas are hosted across the island for collectors, enthusiasts and experts from around the world.

As part of the weekend, drivers also embark on a Tour d’Eleganza rally, a scenic driving experience along the scenic coastline between Boca Raton and Palm Beach.