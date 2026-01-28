Q&A: PopUp Bagels, Sabatino Discuss Partnership Bringing New York, Italy Together

A match made in taste bud heaven: PopUp Bagels and Sabatino.

The New York grip, rip and dip viral sensation has a standing partnership with the Italian truffle provider through which they offer limited drops at PopUp Bagel locations. The pair started working together in 2024.

While the duo won’t yet reveal when truffle cream cheese will be back on the PopUp menu, their collaboration continues.

In the meantime, Adam Goldberg, founder of PopUp Bagels, and Federico Balestra, founder of Sabatino, open up about their partnership in a Q&A with Appetito.

Can you tell me how the partnership began? What inspired you to work together?

Goldberg: It started in Italy. Our teams met there with the goal of making something real—not just another schmear flavor. What came out of it was trust, shared standards, and a belief that great ingredients speak for themselves. We partnered with Sabatino because they take truffles seriously, the same way we take bagels seriously. The idea was simple—create something that feels luxurious, but still fits naturally into our weekly schmear rotation and stays accessible to everyone who walks into our shops.

What does the partnership mean in terms of bringing New York and Italy together?

Goldberg: That’s exactly what it is. We went to Italy to select the truffles ourselves, then brought them back to New York and turned them into something you can enjoy on a hot bagel. It’s a direct connection between two food cultures that care deeply about craft, quality, and keeping things honest.

When will it be on the menu next?

Goldberg: We don’t lock in flavor announcements far in advance - we usually share details the week before a launch. That said, you can expect something special from this partnership to return around mid-Q2.

How does Sabatino lend itself to PopUp’s rip and dip style?

Goldberg: Our food is meant to be experienced, not overthought. Truffle can feel intimidating, but it shouldn’t be. There’s something perfect about gripping a hot bagel, ripping it open, and dipping it straight into truffle. Sabatino’s product lets us keep it elevated without complicating it - which is exactly how we want our bagels enjoyed.

Can you tell me about your partnership?

Goldberg: Sabatino is a brand with real history and credibility, which is always what we look for in a partner. The collaboration felt natural from the start. Our first experience together went beyond product. They invited us to truffle hunt in Italy, which says a lot about how they approach their craft. Since then, it has felt more like a family relationship than a typical partnership.

Balestra: We first partnered with PopUp Bagels in November 2024 with the launch of two Truffle offerings. To celebrate the collaboration, we welcomed the PopUp Bagels team to our truffle orchards in Umbria, Italy, giving them a firsthand look at the source of our truffle ingredients. Together, we experienced the full dirt-to-dish journey. We both have a shared belief that great food starts with exceptional ingredients, giving you the best and freshest product and this partnership is built on that common ground.

How often is the Truffle Butter and Truffle Schmear featured on the menu?

Goldberg: On average, each makes an appearance about twice a year. We are intentional about when we bring them back so they feel special every time.

Will they ever become permanent offerings?

Goldberg: We get asked all the time, which we love, but part of what makes them fun is that they are not always around

Where do you see the partnership going in the future?

Balestra: The Sabatino x PopUp Bagels Truffle Schmear and Truffle Butter have consistently become fan favorites. Looking ahead, we’re excited to continue collaborating with the PopUp team-experimenting with new truffle-forward butters and cream cheeses and exploring fresh, creative flavors together.

