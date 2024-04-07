Appetito’s Sunday Shop: Date Better, Lion Pose, Momoya SoHo

After several rainy days this week, I’m looking ahead to warmer weather and an upcoming trip with my mom. Packing and spring style is high on my mind going into a new week.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and so much more. And I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, and work to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

[Note: Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.]

Wearing: As I slowly transition to a spring-friendly wardrobe, I’ve been on the hunt for basic pieces that are comfortable, flattering and versatile. I’m not always one to wear a bodysuit but I’ve found I love the way Yitty’s Soft Snug Cotton Short Sleeve Brief Bodysuit feels and looks with jeans and trousers. The smoothing piece of shapewear from Grammy-winner Lizzo, made with 95% cotton and 5% spandex, is antimicrobial and helps the wearer to remain odor-free. I would advise sizing up.

Lion Pose's Ghost Buster sunscreen.

Taking care: I wear sunscreen daily and have been partial to Neutrogena. But I think Lion Pose’s GHOST-BUSTER™ 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 42 might be sliding into my regular rotation. The sunscreen, which I happily found is tinted, is made with Super Zinc® Non-nano Zinc Oxide which is reef safe and meant to minimize any white cast, Squalane which aims to keep skin more hydrated while being exposed to the sun, and antioxidant tripeptide Glutathione, meant to limit radical damage. I love that this sunscreen adds a tint, doesn’t look greasy, and works well in combination with my daily makeup.

Date Better combines dates and other ingredients into a tasty, healthy snack.

Eating: I love a good midday snack. But what’s better is a midday, semi-healthy sweet with flair. Date Better takes treat-time to the next level — particularly if you’re a fan of dates and dark chocolate, like me. Made with Medjools, these snacks contain B vitamins, potassium, fiber, calcium and magnesium, and taste like dessert thanks to the dates’ caramel-like texture and flavor. They come in a number of flavor combinations including Peanut Butter Crisp (which I’m partial to — yes, I’m a PB girly), Almond Java Crunch, and Cashew Lime Crisp.

Fable's Armadillo dog toy.

Playing: Over Easter weekend, I visited my family and spent time with my parents’ new puppy, Stanley (who my boyfriend and I fostered before they opted to adopt him). He’s the sweetest 8-month old mini-goldendoodle and can’t get enough playtime. We love to surprise Stanley with new toys when we visit. This time, we had a total ball watching him play with Fable’s Armadillo, an interlocking puzzle toy that’s meant to be durable and engaging. It can be used in a game of fetch, for chewing, and more. It can also hold your pup’s favorite treats (like peanut butter) and is dishwasher safe. Stanley was so entertained we didn’t need to further entice him with a snack inside but we’re looking forward to trying that in the future.

Drinking: My mom and I indulged in a Saturday afternoon glass of wine while cooking ahead of hosting family for dinner. At our local package store, we grabbed a bottle of Gérard Bertrand’s Gris Blanc rosé wine and were pleased. The wine, which was a very very pale pink, was fresh, light, and delicious. Definitely would pair well with seafood or a light salad.

Selections from Momoya SoHo.



Dining: Momoya SoHo, an offshoot of popular Japanese restaurant Momoya, is divine. I visited the two-level space in late March and sat comfortably at the bar taking in the chic space situated at 47 Prince Street. We started with the Wagyu Beef Tataki and Bluefin Toro Tartare, which were decent — and the dishes only improved by course. The Sushi Entree was satisfying and tasty as was the Crispy Rice (a forever favorite of mine). And the Duck Two Ways was as artful as it was tender and delicious. While I was partial to the roast duck breast over the duck leg tsukune preparation, both were objectively good. But the real star of the show was dessert, a pink swan confection that took seven pastry chefs to complete.

