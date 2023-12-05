For Your Stylish Friend: Appetito Gift Guide

It’s time to check your list — maybe even twice.

This season is my favorite, filled with joy, laughter, hugs, holiday parties, and, of course, gifting. As much fun as picking out a present for each of your loved ones is, it can sometimes come as a bit of a challenge.

As we prepare to gather for cheer-filled soirées, lengthy dinners, and so much more, Appetito is here to help as you decide what to add to your shopping list. We’ve created a series of guides for gifting — and while we’re food-obsessed, we have taken this assignment a little further. After all, we know our culinary-focused readers love a night out as much as a night in.

So, for the fashion-focused set, here are seven items that we think are just the ticket to a holiday smile this season.

Cin Cin Clutch (Carina): $29

Cin-Cin clutch by Carina

Carina, founded in 2020 by Clarissa Carlucci, offers a variety of clutches and travel accessories with phrases written in Italian. Among the many clutches available on their website, Carina offers a black, vegan leather option that reads “Cin Cin” in gold lettering. The words, which translate from Italian to “Cheers,” are reminiscent of celebratory holiday moments. This clutch would make a great gift and is the perfect companion for holiday festivities - plus, it’s a great price point and is affordable at $29.

Eau de Parfum A’mmare (Carthusia): € 70 – € 90

Carthusia's Eau de Parfum A'mmare.

Winter may be approaching but we’re dreaming of summer on Capri and we have just the perfume to elicit that feeling. Aromatic and musky, Carthusia’s Eau De Parfum A’mmare is meant to elicit the feeling of walking along an “almost secret garden” in Capri while tying in elements of waves, shells and that oh-so-good feeling of spending the day under the Italian sun.

Gia Mary Jane Friulane (Viani Milano): $118

Gia Mary Jane Friulane by Viani Milano.

With Mary Jane flats very much back in vogue, Viani Milano’s Gia Mary Friulane is a great option for gifting this season. The shoes, handmade by artisans who have had experience working with names like Loro Piana and Emilio Pucci, are made with velvet and grosgrain and are characterized by their lovely dusty pink shade. This pair is perfect to bring a pop of color to any outfit suited to the holiday season and beyond.

Black patent leather Mary Jane shoes with three straps and high heel (Ballerette): $285

Ballerette's black patent leather Mary Jane shoes with three straps and high heel.

If you know someone who loves the Mary Jane look but might want a unique or (literally) elevated option, Ballerette Roma’s Black patent leather Mary Jane shoes with three straps and high heels are the perfect choice. Equipped with three straps and a near two-inch heel, the fit is meant to be stable and comfortable and is chic with its platinum hardware.

Tulle Palazzo Leggings with Sequins (Calzedonia): $79

Calzedonia's Tulle Palazzo Leggings with Sequins.

Calzedonia makes beautiful tights, but the Verona-founded brand offers so much more than that. With sheer looks — particularly sheer dresses — trending hard this year, Calzedonia’s Tulle Palazzo Leggings with Sequins are the perfect sheer piece that takes the trend one step further into unique and beautiful territory. And how pretty will they look folded in a gift box?

Italy Ring (Preziosa): €158

Preziosa's Italy ring.

Nothing’s better than a reminder of a recent vacation — especially a vacation to Italy. Preziosa, which makes destination-centric jewelry that is tasteful and pretty, offers an Italy Ring in rose gold and silver featuring famous monuments located through the country including the Colosseum and St Peter’s Basilica in Rome, Palazzo Vecchio, and Florence Cathedral in Florence, the Duomo and Diamond Tower in Milan, and Pisa’s Pisa Tower along with Venice’s Rialto Bridge, complete with a gondola.

Saffiano Leather Card Holder (Prada): $395

Prada's Saffiano leather card holder.

There are tons of options for the luxury lover on your list. But we think that something simple, classic, and ever-useful is always a safe bet. Prada’s Saffiano Leather Card Holder, which retails for $395, is the perfect option. It's available in six colorways: black with gold detailing on the hardware; powder pink; caramel; black with silver detailing; pale blue, and alabaster. There’s a shade for everyone and it’s suited well to fit into any evening bag, ready to bring to any holiday occasion.