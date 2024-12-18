11 Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Christmas 2024

POV: You've just woken up to find that Christmas has somehow snuck up and your shopping isn’t done with just a week to go before the holiday. We've all been there.

And if you’ve not yet ordered, wrapped, and placed your gifts under the tree yet, don’t fret. Appetito has you covered with options for everyone that can currently be ordered for delivery before Christmas.

Check out our wide-ranging assortment of fun, stylish picks below.

The Beachwaver B1 Rotating Curling Iron

I can’t stop raving about this hair tool. I’ve been using it multiple times per week to create fun, bouncy curls that last all night whether I’m kicking around the city between drinks, dinner and dancing or just hanging around. The Beachwaver is so easy — and satisfying — to use with curls coming out nearly perfect with the touch of a button. I’ve used the 1.5-inch and the 1.25-inch barrel sizes, but the 1-inch barrel is on sale — making it an even better gifting option.

School Uniform Canvas Weekender Duffle Bag

A weekend bag is a great gift for anyone - and this option is super versatile and personalizable. From Lands’ End, the School Uniform Canvas Weekender Duffle Bag is a classic. It’ll never go out of style. Made with cotton canvas, it can hold items with a weight up to 200 pounds. RIght now, ordering is tight with an estimated delivery time of Dec 23 to Dec 28. Price is reduced with the code “JOY.”

Stax Vintage Wash Hoodie - Smoke Blue

I've been loving Surfside Supply Co. when it comes to gifting. For the guy in your life who loves to be cozy, Surfside Supply Co.’s Stax Vintage Wash Hoodie in Smoke Blue is a great option. Soft and adorable, the sweatshirt comes in a medium weight and is great for post-holiday hanging around the house. The brand ships typically in 2 to 8 business days but also has an option for 2-day shipping via UPS.

Women's Cozy Knit Ribbed Embroidered Bow Crew Socks - A New Day™ 4-10

Growing up, Santa left a pair of socks — or a few — under the tree or in our stockings every year. And this year, my favorite pair that is cute both for the holiday season and beyond, is from Target and should arrive a few days before Christmas if ordered now. These socks, adorned with the sweetest bow detail, come in Red and Light Heather Gray colorways and are super soft and warm.

Setter Fifty

Available in men’s and women’s, the Setter Fifty from Irish Setter is as functional as it is stylish — and if ordered by Dec. 19th, delivery is guaranteed by Christmas Day. The style is inspired by the original Irish Setter boot with a white sole, and is made from sustainably-sourced leather. It’s available in multiple colorways.

Hesper Heather Grey Cable Knit Lace-Up Cardigan Sweater

Lulus (a site I sometimes also work with on content creation, for transparency) has a seemingly endless selection of clothing, including plenty of gift-worthy options. One is Moon River’s Hesper Heather Grey Cable Knit Lace-Up Cardigan Sweater, which is something of a perfect winter sweater. It’s holiday-appropriate but also reaches further into the season, with bows adding a romantic touch to a classic cardigan look. Lulus offers 1-, 2-, and 3-day shipping that can be applied for delivery before Christmas.

NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Shimmer Multi-Purpose Dry Oil - Luxurious Radiant Glow and Hydration for Face, Body & Hair

I love body oil and this option from NUXE is a forever favorite of mine. With a golden glow, it feels super luxurious and adds a touch of radiance for anyone wearing it. I have been ordering this on repeat and it’s available on Amazon Prime. It makes for a great stocking stuffer.

Sound Asleep Sound Machine & Light

Suitable for children, this sound machine and light from For The Cubs helps to foster an optimal environment for sleep. And while it’s advertised for “kiddos” it’s suitable for use at all ages to create an ambiance conducive to a night of rest. I also adore Percy, the weighted hug bear as a gift for any child or those who love a good squeeze. Order by Dec. 19th for delivery by Christmas.

Conway Scarf

A scarf is a classic when it comes to Christmas gifting and this option from Grey Bandit is adorable. The Conway Scarf comes in one size and with such a gorgeous neutral color scheme, it’s a great addition to any wardrobe. It’s super versatile. Grey Bandit orders typically ship within 3 to 5 days.

Slow Morning Club Hat

For the friend or family member who has it all, I'd recommend a fun accessory like this hat from Funky Junque (another brand I've worked with on content creation, for transparency). It's the perfect cherry-on-top piece for any on-the-go look. I especially love it for weekend coffee runs. The hat in corduroy should arrive before Christmas, according to Amazon.

Sillo Silk Pillow Cases 2 Pack with Wash Bag

The gift of a good night's sleep is one that keeps on giving. And Sillo's Silk Pillow Cases are a great option for anyone. Available on Amazon, they come in a myriad of colors, are hypoallergenic and made with mulberry silk. The benefits Sillo advertises are tried and true: I've been using a set for months and have really appreciated the cooling effect these have as I'm a hot sleeper. Plus, the quality is good. After many washes they've stayed in great shape. (For full disclosure: I have also partnered with Sillo in the past to create content. For 20% off use code "20mhines").

