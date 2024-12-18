7 Pieces to Add Holiday Cheer to Your Wardrobe

Finding the perfect outfit is exciting year-round, but there’s something really special about dressing during the holiday season.

I love a reason to look for a little extra sparkle and shine — literal and figurative.

And right now, nearly every retailer has some kind of option for the holiday enthusiast like myself. Whether you’re on the hunt for something to wear to Christmas dinner, a holiday party, an office party or New Year’s Eve, there are plenty of options on the market.

Here, we’ve selected several standout pieces from brands we love. Consider this your Appetito-approved shopping list to add a little cheer to your wardrobe.

Selestia Embroidered Noir

I had not fallen as deeply in love with a dress as I have with this piece since my university senior ball. This Rebecca Elizabeth piece is handmade in Naples, Italy with care and it’s simply stunning. With an A-line silhouette and a bubble skirt, it’s elegant, unique, flattering and fun all in one.

Velvet Shrunken Blazer

This gorgeous blazer from Vineyard Vines is an investment piece. A velvet classic like this is sure to last for decades and isn’t likely to fall out of style. It adds a special touch when paired with jeans and is fit for more upscale looks, too. Plus, the quality is amazing.

Sequin Midi Skirt

If you’re looking for a complete outfit, pair this skirt with the aforementioned blazer. This is another timeless, high quality piece to add to your closet for holiday seasons present and future. And besides, I kind of feel like everyone should have a sequin skirt for the occasional need — it does pop up.

Satin Halter Jumpsuit

While Banana Republic's entire holiday edit is covetable, I love a jumpsuit, and this option is beautiful. Sexy and sleek, this is a great option for a cool-girl New Year’s Eve look. Pair it with a faux-fur coat and you’ll be ready to go.

The Medium Bag

I’m starting to believe a closet needs a Madewell bag for every season and trend. This leather option is large enough to fit a wallet, phone and keys and has an interior pocket paired with a zipper to keep things safe. Madewell calls it a “perfect party plus-one” and I’m inclined to agree.

Belted Wrap-Front Jacket

For a family holiday affair or an office celebration, this jacket from H&M in Cream is a great choice. With a chic silhouette it’s interesting and elevated. We recommend pairing with H&M’s Sequined Mesh Skirt in colorway Light Beige for the perfect party look.

Gold-Tone Pavé Star Double Drop Earrings

For an inexpensive and cheery touch, consider this set of earrings from Lonna and Lilly — they add a lovely little sparkle to any outfit.

For more holiday outfit inspiration, follow Morgan Hines on Instagram @MorganEmHines and @gettingdressedfordinner.