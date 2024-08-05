Romantic, Chic, Beach-y: White Dress Edit for August 2024

Summer is something of a montage of many of my loves: Crisp white wine. Sandy toes. Salty hair. Endless sun. Fresh tomatoes. Long walks. Gelato… and white dresses.

My favorite wardrobe feature of the warmer months is unquestionably the white dress. I love the opportunity to play with different styles, whether they be for dinners out, long days around the city, special events, sporty moments — the list goes on. And I definitely am not the best at following the post-Labor Day parameter when it comes to wearing white, and I have zero shame about that.

So, as you contemplate what to wear for your summer social lineup, Appetito has lined up white dress options for different occasions. Happy shopping!

Julia Dress (Praerie - $248)

Perhaps the crown jewel of white dresses for me this summer is Praerie’s Julia Dress. Romantic, comfortable, and high-quality, I know this dress will remain a staple of my summer wardrobe for years to come.

Mei Dress (J.McLaughlin - $238)

Perfect for a beachside lunch or to wear into the office, J. McLaughlin’s Mei Dress is comfortable, adorable and lightweight. While it’s breezy, it’s also flattering and can be dressed up or down.

One-Shoulder Midi Dress (Madewell - $89.99)

Madewell’s One-Shoulder Midi Dress is minimalistic and elegant. It’s an easy dinner option and would be great for a seaside vacation. It’s beautiful - but it is a bit sheer, so that’s something to be aware of, should you choose to purchase.

Nîmes Maxi Dress (Adoore - $152)

Another timeless option, Adoore’s Nîmes Maxi Dress is stunning. It’s meant to be “figure-enhancing” and delivers with a fitted waist. It’s perfect for any occasion, casual or more formal.

Eyelet Sconset Maxi Dress (Vineyard Vines - $149.99)

Vineyard Vines’ Eyelet Sconset Maxi Dress is adorable. It’s another classic and comfortable option, fitted at the waist and made with 100% cotton, suitable for an elevated affair or a backyard picnic.

Strolling Paris White Eyelet Embroidered Button-Up Mini Dress (Lulus - $69)

Another adorable office-appropriate option, Lulus’ Strolling Paris White Eyelet Embroidered Button-Up Mini Dress is super cute, comfortable and playful yet professional. Better yet, it’s on sale.

Silk-Linen Maxi Dress (Banana Republic - $224.99)

Unique and timeless, Banana Republic’s Silk-Linen Maxi Dress comes in a lovely cut. It’s square-necked with a fabric that feels luxe made with silk and linen. The A-line silhouette is maxi-length, great for a casual day wandering the city or a beach-y dinner out.

Crepe Halter Gown (Banana Republic - $159.99)

Another Banana Republic option, the Crepe Halter Gown is perfect for a special occasion. The gown is a halter cut, with a gold-link chain necklace-style strap that makes the dress a standout piece - without the need for many accessories.

On Fire Dress (A. Putnam - $255)

For our sporty friends, A. Putnam’s On Fire Dress is a great option for the golf course and can be taken straight to the clubhouse for drinks after your tee time is up. It’s structured, classic and comfortable.

Daphne Sequin Sleeveless Dress (Nicole Miller - $168)

For a little pizzazz, Nicole Miller’s Daphne Sequin Sleeveless Dress is a great option for a night out. Fun and unique, this dress features flower-shaped sequins and is utterly adorable.

Button Detail A-line Mini Dress (NA-KD $29.99)

A great option for a lunch, brunch or dinner - NA-KD’s Button Detail A-line Mini Dress is simple, elegant and a little bit of fun with its collared halter neckline. Plus, it’s on sale.