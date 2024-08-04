Sunday Shop: Helfrich Collective, Social Bird, Calvert’s

We’ve officially made it to the “Sunday” of this season. This stretch of summer, somehow, always feels a little like a dream to me before things pick back up in the fall. So, cue up Taylor Swift’s “August” (I’m a newer admirer of the global superstar and this song really hits) — we’re diving in and going to soak up every last second of this month.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Helfrich Collective's Established Crewneck.

Getting comfy: There’s nothing better than a cozy, soft sweatshirt. And for my lazy Sunday evenings, I’ve been loving Helfrich Collective’s The Established Crewneck in yellow. It’s the perfect, oversized option to relax in - and it’s stayed soft even through the wash.

Social Bird rose.

Sipping: One of my favorite sips of the summer so far, Social Bird Rose is delicious - light and crisp. From Anna Cameron and Maguire Amundsen, the brand seeks to promote togetherness, over a glass of wine, of course. Plus, with an elegant bottle design and boxed packaging featuring a stunning illustration of flamingos, this makes an excellent gift.

Skout Organic Peanut Butter Cookies.

Snacking: I have a new favorite gluten-free treat. Skout Organic, a USDA Certified Organic brand based in Austin, makes the most delicious soft-baked cookies. Skout Organic recently released a Vanilla Macaroon flavor, but I’m partial to Peanut Butter. I love that these cookies are snackable and come packaged in sets of two, perfect to toss in a lunch box or enjoy after dinner.

Styling: In the summer heat, my hair either falls flat if I’ve styled it or blows up with the humidity — or, if I try really hard to keep a style, it becomes crunchy with hairspray. But Kevin Murphy Session Spray Flex has helped me to lock in a style while maintaining flexibility, with an added bonus of a lovely scent.

A Martini at Calvert's in Manhattan.

Visiting: I recently visited Calvert’s, a new restaurant opened in Park Lane New York, that’s been inspired by Central Park. The environment is lovely, with deeply colored interiors that feel luxe and unique. The space is well-suited for a casual elegant dinner or a celebration. The restaurant’s menu features several items that nod to Central Park including the CP Hotdog, the Forager’s Find cocktail, and the Wild Dandy Salad — meant to reflect items commonly foraged in the iconic Manhattan park. I also loved the Branzino and the gelato for dessert, which had the most perfect flakes of chocolate.

